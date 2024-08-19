Sports
College Football Rivalries: History, Stats, and More
College sports fans are passionate. College football brings out a unique level of excitement. The rich traditions, iconic locations, and intense rivalries within college football have created many memorable moments over the years. Here’s a look at some of the sport’s greatest rivalries.
Michigan-Ohio State
Total number of meetings: 119
Series record: Michigan leads 61-51-6 (Ohio State's 2010 win was overturned.)
First meeting: October 16, 1897; Michigan 34, Ohio State 0
Last meeting: November 25, 2023; Michigan 30, Ohio State 24
Longest winning streak:Michigan, 9 (1901-09)
Current Winning Streak:Michigan, 3 (2021-2023)
Known simply as “The Game,” the rivalry transcends college football as one of the greatest and most heated confrontations in all of American sports. With Ohio State leading Michigan 50-14 in their 1968 game, the Buckeyes unsuccessfully went for two. When asked why he did so, Ohio State coach Woody Hayes said, “Because I couldn't go for three.” That statement perfectly sums up the animosity between the two Big Ten powerhouses.
Alabama-Auburn
Total number of meetings: 88
Series record: Alabama leads 50-37-1
First meeting: February 22, 1893; Auburn 32, Alabama 22
Last meeting: November 25, 2023; Alabama 27, Auburn 24
Longest winning streak:Alabama, 9 (1973-81)
Current Winning Streak:Alabama, 4 (2020-2023)
The Iron Bowl has produced some of the most memorable moments in college football history. In 2013, Auburn's Chris Davis returned a missed Alabama field goal more than 100 yards for a game-winning touchdown as time ran out. In 2011, Alabama fan Harvey Updyke served time in prison for poisoning Auburn's iconic oak trees at Toomer's Corner. The Tide and Tigers rarely disappoint.
Oklahoma-Texas
Total number of meetings: 119
Series record: Texas leads 63-51-5
First meeting: October 10, 1900; Texas 28, Oklahoma 2
Last meeting: October 7, 2023; Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
Longest winning streak: Texas, 8 (1940-47, 1958-65)
Current Winning Streak: Oklahoma, 1 (2023)
The “Red River Rivalry” is a border war. Every October, fans from both Oklahoma and Texas fill the stands at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to cheer on one of college football's most intense and storied rivalries. The passion will only grow as the rivalry moves from the Big 12 to the SEC, the toughest, deepest and most successful football conference in the country.
Florida-Georgia
Total number of meetings: 101 (of 102)
Series record: Georgia leads 55-44-2 (according to Florida); Georgia leads 56-44-2 (according to Georgia)
First meeting: October 15, 1904, Georgia 52, Florida 0 (according to Georgia); November 6, 1915, Georgia, 37, Florida 0 (according to Florida)
Last meeting: October 28, 2023; Georgia 43, Florida 20
Longest winning streak: Florida, 7 (1990-96); Georgia, 7 (1941-48)
Current Winning Streak: Georgia, 3 (2021-2023)
You know it's a fierce rivalry when the schools can't even agree on how many times they've played. Georgia says the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 56-44-2 (102 meetings). Florida says the Bulldogs lead the series 55-44-2 (101 meetings). Florida insists the 1904 meeting — a 52-0 Georgia win — doesn't count. The reason? The school didn't officially become the University of Florida until 1905. The football team wasn't founded until 1906.
Florida State-Miami
Total number of meetings: 68
Series record: Miami leads 35-33
First meeting: October 5, 1951; Miami 35, Florida State 13
Last meeting: November 11, 2023; Florida State 27, Miami 20
Longest winning streak: Florida State, 7 (1963-72, 2010-16)
Current Winning Streak: Florida State, 3 (2021-2023)
Although the rivalry is relatively young, it pits two programs with an incredibly rich history against each other. The stakes are especially high on the recruiting front. Florida State and Miami have eight national championships between them and six Heisman Trophy winners. The two teams' 2006 meeting broke ESPN's viewership records.
Florida State Florida
Total number of meetings: 67
Series record: Florida leads 37-28-2
First meeting: November 22, 1958; Florida 21, Florida State 7
Last meeting: November 25, 2023; Florida State 24, Florida 15
Longest winning streak: Florida, 9 (1968-76)
Current Winning Streak: Florida State, 2 (2022-2023)
With 150 miles between Tallahassee and Gainesville, there's a fierce rivalry between Florida State and Florida State, the state's two oldest public universities. While the animosity between the schools was at its height during the Bobby Bowden-Steve Spurrier years, emotions still boil over when these two teams meet in the “Sunshine Showdown.”
Notre Dame-USC
Total number of meetings: 94
Series record: Notre Dame leads 51-38-5
First meeting: December 4, 1926; Notre Dame 13, USC 12
Last meeting: October 14, 2023; Notre Dame 48, USC 20
Longest winning streak: Notre Dame, 11 (1983-93)
Current Winning Streak: Notre Dame, 1 (2023)
The Notre Dame-USC rivalry isn't about proximity. More than 2,000 miles separate the two campuses. That distance was a challenge when teams still traveled by train. The big game, which once drew 120,000 fans when it was played at Soldier Field, has stood the test of time. Perhaps the most famous — or infamous — play of the series came in 2005. With seven seconds left and USC trailing 31-28 at the Irish 1-yard line, Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart attempted a sneak attack but was stopped short — until running back Reggie Bush gave him a powerful shove over the goal line. The “Bush Push” has since become a fixture in the rivalry's rich history.
UCLA-USC
Total number of meetings: 93
Series record: USC leads 50-34-7 (USC's wins in 2004 and 2005 were voided.)
First meeting: September 28, 1929; USC 76, UCLA 0
Last meeting: November 18, 2023; UCLA 38, USC 20
Longest winning streak: UCLA, 8 (1991-98)
Current Winning Streak: UCLA, 1 (2023)
The UCLA-USC rivalry, also known as the “Crosstown Cup,” is the annual bragging rights battle in Los Angeles. The winner lifts the Victory Bell trophy, an actual bell from a vintage Southern Pacific locomotive. The rivalry moves to the Big Ten in 2024.
Mississippi State-Ole Miss
Total number of meetings: 120
Series record: Ole Miss leads 65-46-6 (Ole Miss' wins in 2012 and 2014 were voided. Mississippi's win in 2018 was voided.)
First meeting: October 28, 1901; Mississippi A&M (now Mississippi State) 17, Ole Miss 0
Last meeting: November 23, 2023; Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7
Longest winning streak: Mississippi State, 13 (1911-25)
Current Winning Streak: Ole Miss, 1 (2023)
Only 75 miles separate the two schools in the “Battle for the Golden Egg.” The Mississippi State-Ole Miss rivalry has seen its fair share of drama over the years. In 2017, Bulldogs fan Steve Robertson was implicated in exposing phone calls to escort services, which ultimately led to the firing of former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze. The following year, four players were ejected from the Thanksgiving Day game after a a fight broke out late in the third quarter. In 2019, wide receiver Elijah Moore pulled the Rebels within a point with four seconds left, but was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his unique touchdown celebration. Ole Miss attempted a 35-yard extra point, but the Rebels missed and lost.
Army-Navy
Total number of meetings: 124
Series record: Navy leads 62-55-7
First meeting: November 29, 1890; Navy 24, Army 0
Last meeting: December 9, 2023; Army 17, Navy 11
Longest winning streak: Navy, 14 (2002-15)
Current Winning Streak: Army, 2 (2022-2023)
Every year in December the annual competition between the two military academies takes place, electric atmosphere incomparable. While the Army and Navy usually work together to defend the United States, the Black Knights and Midshipmen are bitter rivals for a few hours on game day each year.
