Sports
Novak Djokovic slams embarrassing incident with Jack Draper, demands video replays
Novak Djokovic called the incident the deciding match with British player Jack Draper embarrassing and concerted calls to introduce video replays in tennis.
Draper, the British world number one, was at the centre of a refereeing controversy after his victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cincinnati Open last week took place under bizarre and angry circumstances.
After referee Greg Allensworth ruled in Drapers' favour, Auger-Aliassime railed against what he saw as an incorrect decision. Replays confirmed the Canadian's decision, as the ball clearly bounced in the British side.
Allensworth was unable to watch replays of the crucial shot and had to stand by his original decision, despite Auger-Aliassime’s protests. It’s all over the place now and it’s starting to look ridiculous. And although the supervisor was also called to court, they had no power to overturn the decision unless Draper made a decision he didn’t want to make.
This has prompted a strong reaction from the sporting world, with Djokovic joining calls for video replays to be used to prevent the farcical scenes that unfolded in Cincinnati.
It's a shame that we don't have video footage of these kinds of situations on the court, Djokovic posted on X. What's even more ridiculous is that we don't have a rule that allows chair umpires to change the initial decision based on the video review that takes place off the court!
Everyone watching TV sees what happened in the replay, but the players on the field are being watched [the] dark not knowing what the outcome is. We have Hawk-Eye for line conversations, we live in the technologically advanced 21st century! Please respective Tours, make sure this nonsense never happens again!
Djokovic responded to a post from Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who posed: I don't think I've ever seen a shot like that.
British Cincinnati Open run ended by Rune
Despite the controversy that went in his favor, Draper's success at the Cincinnati Open ended in the quarterfinals, where he was defeated in three sets by Denmark's Holger Rune.
Draper had been a set behind in his previous two matches but could not repeat that feat against the number 15, losing 4-6, 2-6.
The exciting first set was decided by the only break point, when Rune seized his chance.
The Dane broke again early in the second set and cleared three break points on his serve, taking his only other service opportunity in the 11th game before serving out to clinch the win.
Rune will play Frances Tiafoe in the last four matches after Hubert Hurkacz withdrew from a set down in the quarter-finals due to a calf injury.
Top-seeded Jannick Sinner, who took revenge for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Andrey Rublev in Montreal last week, will face Alexander Zverev after the German defeated Ben Shelton 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.
In the women's event, Aryna Sabalenka reached her first final at the Cincinnati Open with relative ease, defeating Polish world number 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals on Sunday.
In their third match of the season and their first on hard court, the Belarusian world number three showed her ability with a fast, aggressive style of play.
Despite a valiant attempt to make a comeback in the closing stages, Swiatek struggled to match Sabalenka's pace and precision and was ultimately unable to close the deficit.
Sabalenka will play her ninth WTA 1000 final on Monday, while American Jessica Pegula will face Spain's Paula Badosa later on Sunday for the other place in the final.
