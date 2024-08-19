Brisbane's Gabba has been removed from the Test cricket calendar for the first time in 50 years







Photo: Government of Queensland Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Nick Hockley is calling on the Queensland Government to invest in a suitable stadium that can serve fans in the long term. No commitment has been made yet that the Gabba Stadium will be used as a test venue after the end of 2025, when CA announced the schedule for the next seven years of international competitions. Organisers of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics wanted to renovate the Gabba Stadium to host the opening and closing ceremonies and the athletics competitions. However, the local government balked at the cost, leaving the stadium's future uncertain. “We are interested in providing the best possible facility for cricket and for cricket fans in the long term,” Hockley said. “I think it's become clear that the economic life of the Gabba is almost over. “I think we welcome the fact that there will be more investment in the short term. But we are really interested and we think Queensland's sporting fans deserve a brilliant, fit-for-purpose stadium for the longer term. “We are curious to see what that will look like.” Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide have all signed long-term contracts to host Test matches over the next seven years.

Photo: PHOTO SPORTS The Gabba is set to host a day-night Test in the Ashes series against England late next year, but has been removed from the programme for the 2026-27 season. It is the first time the club has been excluded in 50 years. “I think everyone is waiting to see what strategy the stadiums are going to follow in the future,” Hockley said. “We are therefore in very regular consultation with all relevant parties in Queensland and those discussions will continue over the coming months.” Queensland Cricket chairman Kirsten Pike and chief executive Terry Svenson said the Gabba's absence from the Test calendar was “very disappointing”. “The State Government’s decision not to progress on its commitment to rebuild the Gabba and to downgrade its proposed Olympic role has resulted in direct and indirect changes to the way we conduct our business,” the organisation said in an open letter published on its website. “The lack of detail around the timing, promised improvements and actual investment in the Gabba creates uncertainty and is likely to continue to impact our operations until addressed.” -Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/525581/brisbane-s-gabba-left-off-test-cricket-calendar-for-first-time-in-50-years

