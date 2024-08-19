Meet the full Australian team





The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games starts on August 28 and a total of 160 Australian para-athletes will try to impress at the 17th edition of the Games. The Australian Paralympic Teamled by eight-time para-athletics medallist Angela Ballard and three-time para-canoe gold medallist Curtis McGrath will compete in 17 of the 22 sports on the Paralympic Games in Paris. Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Qian Yang and Lina Lei will lead the 12-member Australian para-table tennis team, the largest Australian team at the Games since Tel Aviv 1968. Para table tennis player Danni Di Toro will be Australia's most experienced athlete in Paris. Danni will be competing at the Games for the eighth time, placing her joint second on Australia's all-time list. The 13-member triathlon team is the largest Australian team ever to compete in the event. The Perris brothers, Chad and Kane, are the first brothers to represent Australia at the Paralympic Games since Barcelona 1992. Chad is competing in the Paralympic cycling race for the third time and Kane is making his debut. Hani Watson and Ben Wright are the first Australians to compete in the sport since London 2012. For para-swimming, Australia has sent a team of 30 members. Holly Warn, 15 years and 5 months old, will be the youngest Australian Paralympic athlete at Paris 2024, while Callum Simpson, 17 years and 4 months old, will be the youngest male para-athlete. No fewer than 61 Australian para-athletes will make their Paralympic debut. Debutant Telaya Blacksmith (para-athletics) will become Australia's 16th known indigenous Paralympian. Madison de Rozario (para-athletics) and Brenden Hall (para-swimming) will be Australia's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. In Tokyo 2020, a total of 179 Australians competed at the Paralympic Games. They finished eighth with 80 medals – 21 gold, 29 silver and 30 bronze. The team took 33 medals in para-swimming and 19 in para-athletics. Here is a comprehensive list of all Australians who have qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Australian Paralympic Team Paris 2024

