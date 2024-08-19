Flag Football's Darrell 'Housh' Doucette: NFL Players 'Disrespectful' To Sports





The excitement is building for Olympic flag football, the newest event in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Since the event takes place before the start of the 2028 NFL season, there is a chance for current pro players to compete in the flag football tournament. The idea that NFL players step onto the field and immediately become an integral part of a roster, where with the hype video that the competition has stopped this month Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has not gone down well with flag football champion and U.S. national team quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette. He even said he saw the video as a threat to his job. “I think it's disrespectful that they automatically assume that they can make the Olympic team because of who they are. They haven't contributed to the growth of this sport to get to the Olympics.” Doucette said in a recent interview. “Give the guys who helped this game get to where it is today their respect. We just don't think they can walk on the field and make the Olympic team because of the name, right? They still have to go out there and compete.” [Related: Jalen Hurts named Olympic flag football ambassador for 2028 Summer Games] Doucette, 35, helped Team USA win the 2021 IFAF Men's Flag Football World Championship, take gold at the 2022 World Games and win the 2023 Americas Continental Flag Football Championship, where she also won the MVP award. Team USA has won gold in five of the 10 IFAF World Championships since the tournament’s inception in 2002 (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021), as well as one silver (2012). The 11th biennial event takes place later this month in Finland, Aug. 27-30, and features 32 men’s and 23 women’s national teams from six continents. The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world in both the men's and women's events, will play in Group A. How likely are NFL players to actually want to participate in the Olympic event? Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in April's draft, recently said he would be interested in playing for Team USA if they compete in the 2028 Olympics, a moment captured on “Hard Knocks.” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also has previously mentioned that he would like to play with him current teammate JaMarr Chase and former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson. “I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” Burrow said. “My friends and I play football there. I think it would be really cool.” Burrow also added that it would be “embarrassing” if the U.S. fails to win a gold medal in the first Olympics to feature flag football. [Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.] TO FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football Competition Summer Olympic Games Get more out of the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

