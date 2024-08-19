Van Uytvanck announces end of professional tennis career





Former Roland Garros quarterfinalist Alison Van Uytvanck has announced the end of her professional tennis career at the age of 30. The Belgian reached a career high of No. 37 in 2018. “It was incredibly difficult to make this decision,” Van Uytvanck wrote on social media. “The last few weeks I didn't feel the energy anymore that is needed to give everything, fight for every point and travel the world. It wasn't an easy choice, I have struggled a lot the last year with coming back from a serious injury, both physically and mentally.” In 2023, Van Uytvanck was sidelined for eight months due to a back injury. Since returning to action last October, she has won three ITF titles, including the Surbiton W100 on grass in June, and has returned to No. 228 in the PIF WTA rankings, but has yet to win a tour-level match. Van Uytvanck's last professional match was a 6–3, 6–3 loss to Julia Middendorf in the Hechingen ITF W75 second round last month; her last tour-level appearance was a 6–2, 6–2 first-round loss to Jana Fett in the first round of Prague the week before. Van Uytvanck played her first professional match in 2009 at the age of 15. Two years later, she made a memorable debut on the WTA main draw on home soil when she qualified for Brussels (defeating Laura Siegemund and Hsieh Su-Wei) and defeated Patty Schnyder in the first round. Champion's Reel: How Alison Van Uytvanck Won Nur-Sultan 2021

Van Uytvanck has won five WTA singles trophies and won every tour-level final she has competed in: Quebec City 2017, Budapest 2018 and 2019, Tashkent 2019 and Astana 2021. She has also won three WTA 125 titles: Taipei 2013, Limoges 2021 and Gaiba 2022. Van Uytvanck has three Top 20 victories, her best being a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 upset of reigning champion and world number 3 Garbie Muguruza in the second round of Wimbledon 2018. Other notable victories include defeats to Ana Ivanovic at Luxembourg 2015 and Petra Kvitova at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Van Uytvanck has also won two WTA doubles titles, at Luxembourg 2018 and 2021, both together with her then-girlfriend Greet Minnen. With a game that combined power and touch, Van Uytvanck was known for her prowess on fast courts. Four of her five WTA titles came on indoor courts, as did two of her three WTA 125 titles. On grass, she won one WTA 125 trophy and three ITF W100 tournaments. Her best Grand Slam performance, however, came on clay, where she reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros in 2015. The only other time Van Uytvanck reached the second week of a major was at Wimbledon 2018, when she reached the fourth round.

