China vows to crack down on illegal and criminal acts by fans who criticize Olympic athletes

independent journalism More information Near Our mission is to provide objective, fact-based reporting that speaks to power and reveals the truth. Whether it's $5 or $50, every contribution counts. Support us in delivering journalism without an agenda. The Chinese government and official sports organizations have condemned fans for using social media to attack the country's Olympic athletes and spread rumors about them, saying this behavior has a hugely negative impact on athletes, coaches and their families. China's Ministry of Public Security has said it will crack down on illegal and criminal acts by fan clubs as part of its Internet security measures. The ministry has also called on people to refrain from spreading rumors and from attacking or slandering others. The agency brought to light four cases in which measures were taken against fan groups for their treatment of athletes participating in the Paris Olympics, including fans who insulted and slandered table tennis players and coaches. According to the Chinese Table Tennis Association, the chaos of the supporter groups disrupted the teams' training and matches. According to the Ministry of Public Security, there is another case where gymnasts were insulted on social media. Over the weekend, the Chinese Gymnastics Association reported that athletes, coaches and managers were targeted with rumors and insults, with negative consequences for the work, lives and families of the staff involved. The comments came after 20-year-old swimmer Pan Zhanle, who broke the world record in the 100m freestyle, closed his only fan page on social media platform Weibo and told state broadcaster CCTV he preferred to remain in the background. One downside of being famous is that there are too many people around me, he said. I would rather not have so much success if it meant I could keep training hard and have peace of mind. China delivered its best performance at the Summer Olympics since the 2008 Games on home soil, winning the most gold medals in Paris along with the United States, but finishing just short of the top spot in terms of silver medals. The 40 gold medals were an all-time record for a Games outside China and were achieved despite enormous pressure and stricter controls following a doping scandal involving several Chinese swimmers. Reuters

