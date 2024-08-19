CNSW celebrates Play Cricket Week with #cricketanywhere





Cricket NSW is calling on all young cricketers to sign up for the upcoming summer with the launch of Play Cricket Week in 2024.

Play Cricket Week runs from 19th to 25th August and encourages young players from across the country, regardless of experience level and ability, to register for the 24/25 cricket season. This year’s theme, Cricket Anywhere, emphasises that cricket is a sport for everyone and is not confined to a field, backyard or beach. Throughout the week, all Australians are encouraged to show the versatility of the sport by sharing the places they love playing cricket on social media using #cricketanywhere. Cricket NSW is celebrating the week with a host of activities across the state, kicking off with an appearance by Australia’s Men’s Test and ODI Captain, Pat Cummins, and Australia’s Women’s Captain, Alyssa Healy, at Bradleys Head Amphitheatre this morning to launch the week. Later in the day, Australian men's bowler Josh Hazlewood and Australian women's team representative and Sydney Thunder regular Hannah Darlington joined a group of young cricketers from the Carlingford Waratahs Cricket Club at Somerville Park, Eastwood for a game of cricket. This week on Wednesday a new social competition for young female cricketers is launched: Girls Social Cricket, giving girls from across Sydney the chance to play cricket with Australian cricketers. On August 22 and 23 35 pLayers from W/BBL clubs Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder and the Blues and Breakers teams travel to schools and cricket grounds in communities across the state as part of the Country Blitz, Cricket NSW's annual regional engagement tour. The 35 players will visit 12 regions across New South Wales to meet children from over 40 schools in 37 cities, take part in 15 induction days and cricket clinics across these regions and also attend 20 meet and greet events, including opportunities for media and time with our amazing volunteers. On August 24 and 25, Woolworths stores in cities across NSW will offer local cricket clubs the opportunity to set up stands to raise awareness of the sport, provide information on local playing opportunities and encourage parents to sign their children up for cricket this season, laying the foundation for a great summer of cricket. For more information on how to register, visit playcricket.com.au.

