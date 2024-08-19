Can the College Football Playoff Be Predicted? How to Project the New 12-Team Field

Editor's Note: This article is part of the College Football Playoff Prospectusa preview and prediction of the top CFP candidates for the upcoming season.

When college football transitioned from the BCS to the College Football Playoff, it seemed impossible to predict which teams a new selection committee would choose at the end of the season.

The first year brought drama as Ohio State overtook TCU and Baylor after conference championship weekend to make the Playoff en route to winning the national title. The following year, Alabama lost at home to Ole Miss in September. Many thought the Crimson Tides’ chances at a national championship were over, and yet they still ended the season on top.

This got me thinking: can I build something that allows me to predict how the season will go and what the selection committee will do?

I started by using various play-by-play statistics and linear regressions to create projections for college football teams. These projections are forward-looking rather than just ranking teams based on wins and losses. Just because your favorite team beats Georgia doesn’t mean they’ll automatically shoot into first place. After the projections are created, I use the ratings to repeatedly simulate the season and see how many games teams should win, their chances of winning their conference, and more.

But it was always hard to say how likely a team was to win the national title, even though they were No. 1 in my modeling rankings. Sure, Alabama or Georgia or Ohio State might be the best team, but what if they get upset in October? How would that affect their chances going forward?

GALLING DEEPER Mandels refresher on everything that's changed at CFB, just in time for kickoff

The next step was to create an algorithm to predict what the CFP committee would likely do at the end of the season. It’s not perfect, but I can now use 10 years of past rankings to make projections for the CFP rankings each week, even as the Playoff grows from four teams to 12.

And so we arrive at the genesis of our CFP Prospectus series leading into the 2024 season. From August 19-30, we’ll publish profiles of the 12 teams with the best chance to make the newly expanded College Football Playoff, according to our model, plus in-depth previews from each Power 4 conference, evaluating each team’s postseason hopes and expectations.

We’ll also be launching a regularly updated bracket tracker, showing teams’ chances of making the Playoff, their chances of winning their conference, and more, starting on Tuesday.



Carson Beck returns to give Georgia one of the best quarterbacks in the country. (Dale Zanine/USA Today)

Who has the best chance of making the CFP?

The 12-team Playoff includes automatic bids to the five highest-ranked conference champions, guaranteeing at least one spot in the Group of 5. The top four conference champions receive the top four seeds and a first-round bye (meaning Oregon, for example, could be a top-four team but be seeded fifth).

Below are the teams with the best odds to make the CFP, according to our model, including the projected champions from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and Mountain West (Boise State has the best odds of any G5 team).

Georgia (CFP prospectus date: August 19)

Georgia is one of two teams with a top-five offense and defense, according to my model. That’s on the heels of a 42-2 record over the past three seasons. It has the best odds to make the College Football Playoff and is projected to win the SEC.

37.6 percent chance of winning the SEC and getting a first-round bye, 88.7 percent chance of making the Playoff

GALLING DEEPER No one is better positioned than Georgia for the 12-team era of the College Football Playoff

Ohio State (August 20)

Ohio State is the other team with a top-five offense and defense, and there’s no shortage of NFL talent on this year’s team. Anything less than a national championship will feel like a disappointment for the Buckeyes, the likely Big Ten champion after three straight years of losing to Michigan and falling short.

36.5 percent chance of winning the Big Ten and getting a first-round bye, 86 percent chance of making the Playoff

Florida State (August 21)

Florida State is coming off a 13-0 regular season, only to be left out of the playoffs due to an injury to Jordan Travis. Even with Travis gone, the Seminoles have a clear path this year. They may not be as strong as last year’s team, but as the favorite in the ACC, they are favored for a top-four seed and a first-round bye.

33.2 percent chance of winning the ACC and securing a first-round bye, 53.5 percent chance of making the Playoff

Utah (August 22)

Quarterback Cam Rising was lost for the 2023 season, derailing any playoff hopes for the Utes, who fell to eight wins. Now he’s back and Utah is the favorite to win the Big 12, putting him in line for a top-four finish.

26.9 percent chance of winning the Big 12 and getting a first-round bye, 44.5 percent chance of making the Playoff

Oregon (August 23)

The Ducks are the third-best team, according to my model and the consensus polls. But new Big Ten opponent Ohio State is just above them in terms of Big Ten title chances, meaning we predict Oregon will be the fifth seed and host a first-round playoff game.

86.4 percent chance of making the Playoff

Texas (August 24)

Texas is coming off a CFP appearance last year and has quarterback Quinn Ewers back. There are some big shoes to fill at wide receiver and on the interior defensive line, but the Longhorns’ debut season in the SEC should result in a second straight playoff appearance.

70.2 percent chance of making the Playoff

Notre Dame (August 25)

The Fighting Irish signed quarterback Riley Leonard from the transfer portal and brought back Mike Denbrock as offensive coordinator after he coached Jayden Daniels to the Heisman Trophy at LSU last year. My model has some concerns about the offensive line, but Notre Dame is a solid top-10 team.

61.8 percent chance of making the Playoff

Penn State (August 26)

James Franklin’s team has been out of the playoffs a lot of the past decade, and perhaps no one benefits more from the expansion of the field. More experienced quarterback play from Drew Allar combined with Andy Kotelnicki as offensive coordinator should be a good fit for an elite defense.

66.1 percent chance of making the Playoff

LSU (August 27)

LSU loses a Heisman-winning quarterback, two first-round wide receivers and its offensive coordinator, but my model projects the Tigers to be in the thick of playoff contention with a potential breakout quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier and an improved defense with the return of All-American Harold Perkins Jr.

57.6 percent chance of making the Playoff

Ole Miss (August 28)

This is the most hyped Ole Miss team in a long time, and it’s easy to see why. My model has the Rebels as a top-five offense, and they were huge transfer portal winners this offseason.

45.7 percent chance of making the Playoff

Alabama (August 29)

Kalen DeBoer is one of my favorite coaches in all of college football, but replacing Nick Saban will be a daunting task. Still, Alabama’s talent combined with DeBoer’s track record means the Crimson Tide shouldn’t have to step back too far. They’re firmly in the CFP mix.

54.9 percent chance of making the Playoff

Boise State (August 30)

The race to become the top-seeded Group of 5 conference champion will be interesting to watch. While I don’t think the Mountain West is the best G5 conference, Boise State will have the easiest path to double-digits. And if you don’t know about running back Ashton Jeanty, find out, because he might be the best back in all of college football.

54 percent chance of winning the Mountain West, 33.6 percent chance of making the Playoff

First five out

Kansas State (41.2 percent chance of making the CFP)

Michigan (36.8 percent)

Clemson (32.3 percent)

Missouri (30.5 percent)

Oklahoma (25 percent)



Ashton Jeanty and Boise State are hoping to clinch the G5s CFP spot. (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

Define the committees' criteria

We often see terms like strength of resume and strength of record thrown around when the weekly CFP rankings are released. How can we replicate those metrics?

Strength of resume takes the margin of victory against a schedule and compares it to how the average top-12 team in my model would be expected to perform. Basically, if a team's average margin of victory (the margin of victory for a single game is capped at 50) for the season is 15.5, but the average top-12 team would be expected to have an average margin of victory of 19.5, Strength of resume gets a -4.0. A 7.0-point loss penalty is added. To me, this is a good way to evaluate a resume against a Playoff team.

Strength of record is the probability that an average top-12 team from my model would have the exact same record as a team currently has. For example, if a team is 13-0 and expected to win every game 90 percent of the time, it would have a worse strength of record (25.4 percent) compared to a 13-0 team that is expected to win every game 75 percent of the time (2.4 percent).

I can merge all of this data and the algorithm then generates expected CFP rankings to determine the bracket.

GALLING DEEPER Austin Mock's Model Ranks the Top 25 College Football Teams

Of course, the algorithm isn’t perfect. We’re dealing with humans on a committee, and that’s a tough job. For example, my model would have put Florida State over Alabama last year because the algorithm doesn’t look at quarterback injuries, but rather at each team’s record, resume, and strength. Because of the unpredictability and volatility of human decision-making, my algorithm builds some randomness into each Playoff selection. Add to that the fact that the expanded Playoff could mean the committee ranks teams slightly differently than it has in the past, and we have plenty of complications to keep an eye on, especially in the first year of a new system.

Ultimately, this process does a good job of giving us an accurate Playoff field and therefore an accurate projection for each team to make the Playoff and advance to the postseason. We can simulate every game, including conference championships, and use the Playoff algorithm to pick the bracket.

No forecasting method is perfect, but the model gives us confidence that the 12 teams studied have a good chance of reaching the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Playoff Prospectus series is part of a partnership with Allstate. The Athletics maintains full editorial independence. Partners have no control or input into the reporting or editing process and do not review stories prior to publication.

(Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)