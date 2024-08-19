PAWPRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics





FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, Ohio The Bobcats are back in action this week, with football looking for the number one road win, while field hockey and volleyball each have one more round of tune-ups before the season begins next week. See everything that's in store for Ohio Athletics in this week's Paw Prints. FOOTBALL

Aug. 20 / at Northern Kentucky / Highland Heights, Ky. / NKU Soccer Stadium / 7:00 p.m. ET /Live statistics

Aug. 25 / at Michigan State / East Lansing, Mich. / DeMartin Stadium / 1:00 p.m. / BIG+ / Watch / Live statistics The Ohio soccer team (0-0-1) is back in action for its second game of the 2024 season when the Bobcats travel to Highland Height, Ky. on Tuesday, August 20 to take on Northern Kentucky (0-1-0). The first game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at NKU Soccer Stadium. Ohio is back in action on Sunday, August 25 when they travel to East Lansing, Mich. for a rematch of Ohio’s NCAA First Round matchup when they take on Michigan State (1-0-0). The first game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium and can be seen on BTN+. NKU opened the season on August 15 at Western Michigan, losing 3-0. Michigan State opened the season with a 2-1 win over Notre Dame on the 15th and is coming off a Thursday game against Arkansas before welcoming Ohio to town. Ohio is coming off a 1-1 draw on opening night at Butler on August 15. In the game, junior Rayan Pruis (Perrysburg, Ohio) led Ohio with one goal on two shots on goal. Graduate student Isabella Ginocchi (Powell, Ohio) added two shots, one on target, as freshman Anna Burchett (Prestonburg, Kentucky) and Iro Fakinou (Athens, Greece) both one shot and one on target. In net, junior Celeste Sloma (Columbus, Ohio) was given the starting job and went 45 minutes without allowing a goal while making seven saves. Graduate student Molly Piso (Hermitage, Pa.) came on in the second half and was the linchpin in the final 45 minutes, conceding one goal and saving three. FIELD HOCKEY

Aug. 19 / at Ohio State (Scrimmage) / Columbus, Ohio / Buckeye Varsity Field / 3:00 p.m. ET The Ohio field hockey team will be out in full force on Monday afternoon for their only preseason tune-up. The Bobcats will travel to Columbus, Ohio on August 19 to take on Ohio State for a 3:00 p.m. scrimmage at Buckeye Varsity Field. VOLLEY-BALL

Aug. 21 / vs. Cleveland State (Scrimmage) / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / 5:00 p.m. ET

Aug. 24 / VolleyFest / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / TBA Ohio Volleyball will hold its only scrimmage on Wednesday, August 21st against Cleveland State. First serve is scheduled for 5:00 PM at the Convocation Center. The event is free to all fans. Ohio volleyball will return to the Convo on Saturday, August 24th for VolleyFest. The event is free to all fans and students. More information about the event will be released later this week. #OUohyeah

