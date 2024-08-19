Sports
Persistent table tennis champion triumphs under immense pressure in Paris
Chinese table tennis gold medallist Fan Zhendong showed remarkable resilience and skill as he lived up to the expectations of his promising home country by powering his way to Olympic glory, overcoming immense pressure and a formidable draw to emerge victorious in Paris.
Fan, who entered the event as the reigning world champion, has achieved a career 'Grand Slam' at the age of 27. After his impressive performance in Paris, he won gold in the men's singles and also won the men's team tournament.
Fans’ path to the individual title in the French capital was fraught with challenges as he found himself in the tougher half of the draw. But there was an unexpected twist early in the men’s singles competition as Chinese world number one Wang Chuqin suffered a surprise 2-4 defeat to Swedish opponent Truls Moregardh in the round of 32.
Fan was suddenly seen as the new favorite, but now had to carry the hopes of all of China single-handedly, with the burden of expectations now resting entirely on his shoulders.
One of the biggest tests on Fan's path to glory came in the quarterfinals, when he faced his old rival Tomokazu Harimoto. Fan started the match with a slight lead, as he had the better head-to-head record, but he remained wary of the threat Harimoto posed after three previous defeats to the young Japanese.
The match was very exciting from the start as Harimoto's aggressive tactics put pressure on Fan and saw him lose the first two games 2-11 and 9-11.
After a short break to change his shirt and refocus, Fan returned to the court with renewed energy. He took an early 6-0 lead in the third game and went on to win it 11-4. Despite Harimoto's best efforts, Fan persevered to win the fourth game 11-7 and level the score.
“Winning that match when I was 1-2 down felt like I could finally lift my head out of the water for some fresh air. Until then, the scores were so close, whether it was critical or minor points, that I didn't have a chance to catch my breath,” Fan said in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) broadcast on Sunday.
Spectators noted how Fan managed to keep his composure throughout the match. Despite the high stakes, he showed a steadfast attitude, even flashing a self-deprecating smile when a point was against him.
“In those moments, I often strive to do something that my opponent is trying to prevent. I focus on what I can do to turn the match in my favor. The match is not over yet and even if my opponent is playing well, I will applaud their effort, but I will keep fighting for the next point. That's my mindset,” Fan explained.
The match continued to ebb and flow, with Fan and Harimoto both winning a game to keep the score at a nail-biting 3-3. But as the tense match approached a thrilling climax, Fan’s determination and inner strength proved to be the deciding factor.
“The Olympics indeed not only test your technical skills, but also your overall strength. My opponent was bold and ready to challenge me, but my goal is always to win. No matter how hard they fight, our goal is to come out on top. This inner strength is what has kept Chinese table tennis dominant and helps us gain crucial points,” Fan said.
Ultimately, Fan prevailed 11-7 in the decisive final against Harimoto, securing his place in the semi-finals. After this hard-fought victory, Fan looked up at the sky with his arms outstretched, his expression calm and thoughtful, as if embracing the world.
“It was a sense of liberation. Turning around such a difficult situation gave me a deep sense of satisfaction. Even though it was only a quarter-final and I wasn't sure if I would win the championship, at that moment I felt a sense of success and that I had overcome my own limitations,” Fan said.
Following this important victory, Fan defeated Frenchman Felix Lebrun, before finally defeating Swede Moregardh, who had previously defeated Fan's compatriot Wang, in the deciding match for the gold medal.
In addition to his title as men's champion, Fan has also cemented his place in table tennis history with his successful partnership with Ma Long and Wang Chuqin in the men's team event.
The Paris Olympics once again saw China's dominance in table tennis as the team put in a flawless performance by claiming gold medals in all five medal events. This included victories in the men's and women's singles, the respective team events and the mixed doubles, further cementing the country's status as the leading global powerhouse in the sport.
