World Players' Union Wants Reform of Broken, Unsustainable Cricket Calendar | Cricket





The World Cricketers Association has announced a review of a global schedule it describes as broken and unsustainable, confusing and chaotic. The aim is to propose a structure that allows international cricket and domestic competitions to coexist in a clear, coherent calendar. The WCA has set up a six-person committee, including Tom Harrison, the former chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board who now holds the same role at Six Nations Rugby. The committee will work with senior WCA executives and independent advisors to make recommendations after consultation with players, broadcasters, administrators and team owners. The committee met for the first time in England last month and its recommendations are likely to focus on creating clearly defined windows for international and franchise cricket before the end of the year. Heath Mills, chief executive of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and chairman of the WCA, said members of the organisation had all but given up hope that a sensible schedule could be put together. “We are fortunate that cricket is spoiled for choice and has three core formats in both the international game and domestic competitions,” he said. To date, however, the leadership of the games has failed to collectively create a clear and coherent global structure in which they can coexist. The players deserve a say in the future of the game and want us to start contributing solutions to known problems. Ben Stokes, the England Test captain, last month described the busy schedule as something that needs to be addressed. He said: Who knows what international cricket is going to look like, with all the franchise stuff going on. That really needs to be looked at. I don't think anyone can put their hand on their heart and predict what cricket is going to look like in two years' time. The WCA committee also includes Paul Marsh, chief executive of the Australian Football League Players Association and son of former Australian wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh. Having followed the progress of the game from outside the sport over the last 10 years, it is clear to me that there is so much potential for cricket if it can get this part of the puzzle right, he said. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' thoughts on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy Statement: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising and content funded by third parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to improve our website and the Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion But it is also clear that the long-term health of cricket is at risk if this work is not done and changes are not made.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/aug/19/wca-world-players-union-reform-cricket-calender The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos