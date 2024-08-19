Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule, Release Dates
Throughout the 2024-25 College Football Playoff season, six weekly playoff rankings will be broadcast to give us a sense of where the teams stand.
These rankings start on Tuesday 5th November and will continue until the sixth and final reveal on Sunday 8th December (selection day). See below for the full schedule and final rankings.
2024-25 College Football Playoff Rankings: Release Schedule, Dates
Here is the schedule for the CFP Top 25 announcements. All times are ET and announcements are made on ESPN.
- 7:00 PM ET Tuesday, November 5
- 9:00-9:30 PM ET Tuesday, November 12*
- 7:00 PM ET Tuesday, November 19
- 8:00pm ET Tuesday, November 26
- 7:00 PM ET Tuesday, December 3
- 12:00 ET Sunday 8 Dec. (selection day)
*Approximate start time. The show will take place between the State Farm Champions Classic competitions.
College Football Playoff: Rankings, History
In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to be ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here is a list of all the teams that have been ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings.
2014
- Week 10: Mississippi State
- Week 11: Mississippi State
- Week 12: Mississippi State
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama
- Week 15: Alabama
- Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)
2015
- Week 9: Clemson
- Week 10: Clemson
- Week 11: Clemson
- Week 12: Clemson
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
2016
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)
2017
- Week 9: Georgia
- Week 10: Georgia
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)
2018
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
2019
- Week 10: Ohio State
- Week 11: LSU
- Week 12: LSU
- Week 13: Ohio State
- Week 14: Ohio State
- Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
2020
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama
- Week 15: Alabama
- Week 16: Alabama
- Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame also make the CFP)
2021
- Week 10: Georgia
- Week 11: Georgia
- Week 12: Georgia
- Week 13: Georgia
- Week 14: Georgia
- Week 15: Alabama (Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati also participate in the CFP)
2022
- Week 9: Tennessee
- Week 10: Georgia
- Week 11: Georgia
- Week 12: Georgia
- Week 13: Georgia
- Week 14: Georgia
2023
- Week 10: Ohio State
- Week 11: Ohio State
- Week 12: Georgia
- Week 13: Georgia
- Week 14: Georgia
- Week 15: Michigan
College Football Playoff: Results
Season 2014
- Rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59#3 Florida State 20
- Sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20
Season 2015
- Orange scale: No. 1 Clemson 37No. 4 Oklahoma17
- Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38#3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40
Season 2016
- Party bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31#3 Ohio State 0
- Peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31
RANKINGS: All Major College Football Polls
Season 2017
- Rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24#1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
Season 2018
- Orange scale: No. 1 Alabama 45No. 4 Oklahoma34
- Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16
Season 2019
- Peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63No. 4 Oklahoma28
- Party bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29#2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25
Season 2020
- Rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31No. 4 Notre Dame 14
- Sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49No. 2 Clemson 28
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52#3 Ohio State 24
Season 2021
- Cotton bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27No. 4 Cincinnati 6
- Orange scale: No. 3 Georgia 34No. 2 Michigan 11
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18
Season 2022
- Peach bowl:No. 1 Georgia 42#4 Ohio State 41
- Party bowl:No. 3 TCU 51No. 2 Michigan 45
- CFP National Championship Game:No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7
Season 2023
- Rose bowl:No. 1 Michigan 27No. 4 Alabama 20 (OT)
- Sugar bowl:No. 2 Washington 37No. 3 Texas 31
- CFP National Championship Game:No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13
|
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2024-08-19/when-do-college-football-playoff-rankings-come-out
