College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule, Release Dates

Throughout the 2024-25 College Football Playoff season, six weekly playoff rankings will be broadcast to give us a sense of where the teams stand. These rankings start on Tuesday 5th November and will continue until the sixth and final reveal on Sunday 8th December (selection day). See below for the full schedule and final rankings. 2024-25 College Football Playoff Rankings: Release Schedule, Dates Here is the schedule for the CFP Top 25 announcements. All times are ET and announcements are made on ESPN. 7:00 PM ET Tuesday, November 5

9:00-9:30 PM ET Tuesday, November 12*

7:00 PM ET Tuesday, November 19

8:00pm ET Tuesday, November 26

7:00 PM ET Tuesday, December 3

12:00 ET Sunday 8 Dec. (selection day) *Approximate start time. The show will take place between the State Farm Champions Classic competitions. College Football Playoff: Rankings, History In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to be ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here is a list of all the teams that have been ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings. 2014 Week 10: Mississippi State

Week 11: Mississippi State

Week 12: Mississippi State

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP) 2015 Week 9: Clemson

Week 10: Clemson

Week 11: Clemson

Week 12: Clemson

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2016 Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP) 2017 Week 9: Georgia

Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP) 2018 Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2019 Week 10: Ohio State

Week 11: LSU

Week 12: LSU

Week 13: Ohio State

Week 14: Ohio State

Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2020 Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16: Alabama

Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame also make the CFP) 2021 Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Georgia

Week 12: Georgia

Week 13: Georgia

Week 14: Georgia

Week 15: Alabama (Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati also participate in the CFP) 2022 Week 9: Tennessee

Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Georgia

Week 12: Georgia

Week 13: Georgia

Week 14: Georgia 2023 Week 10: Ohio State

Week 11: Ohio State

Week 12: Georgia

Week 13: Georgia

Week 14: Georgia

Week 15: Michigan College Football Playoff: Results Season 2014 Rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 #3 Florida State 20

#3 Florida State 20 Sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 No. 1 Alabama 35

No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Season 2015 Orange scale: No. 1 Clemson 37 No. 4 Oklahoma17

No. 4 Oklahoma17 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 #3 Michigan State 0

#3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40 Season 2016 Party bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 #3 Ohio State 0

#3 Ohio State 0 Peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 No. 4 Washington 7

No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 RANKINGS: All Major College Football Polls Season 2017 Rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 #1 Clemson 6

#1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) Season 2018 Orange scale: No. 1 Alabama 45 No. 4 Oklahoma34

No. 4 Oklahoma34 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 No. 3 Notre Dame 3

No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16 Season 2019 Peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 No. 4 Oklahoma28

No. 4 Oklahoma28 Party bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 #2 Ohio State 23

#2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 Season 2020 Rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 No. 4 Notre Dame 14

No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 No. 2 Clemson 28

No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52#3 Ohio State 24 Season 2021 Cotton bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27 No. 4 Cincinnati 6

No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange scale: No. 3 Georgia 34 No. 2 Michigan 11

No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 Season 2022 Peach bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42 #4 Ohio State 41

#4 Ohio State 41 Party bowl: No. 3 TCU 51 No. 2 Michigan 45

No. 2 Michigan 45 CFP National Championship Game:No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7 Season 2023 Rose bowl: No. 1 Michigan 27 No. 4 Alabama 20 (OT)

No. 4 Alabama 20 (OT) Sugar bowl: No. 2 Washington 37 No. 3 Texas 31

No. 3 Texas 31 CFP National Championship Game:No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Anthony Chiusano is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and has been with Turner Sports since 2016. He has covered numerous NCAA championships, including the FCS Championship and the College World Series. The views expressed on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NCAA or its member institutions. College Football Rankings: Every Poll Explained, How They Work This is how the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, College Football Playoff rankings, FCS poll, and DII football polls work. READ MORE American Football Schedule: When Does the 2024 American Football Season Start? Here's everything you need to know before the 2024 college football season kicks off. The first games are scheduled for Saturday, August 24. READ MORE These Are the 20 Non-Conference College Football Games to Watch in the FBS in 2024 The 2024 American football season will captivate fans from August through January, kicking off with a number of must-see non-league games. READ MORE

