Tennis Briefing: Swiatek Schedule Notes, Cincinnati Finals & a Court Debate

Welcome back to the Monday Tennis Briefing, where The Athletics will tell the stories behind the stories of the past week on the track.

Fast courts and video replays dominated the Cincinnati Open this week. Elsewhere, WTA world No. 1 Iga Swiatek spoke out about the tennis schedule, Jessica Pegula was in form, and Jannik Sinner's hip continued to give him trouble.

If you would like to follow our tennis coverage, click here.

Will the WTA No. 1s' comments on the schedule lead to changes?

At what point does tennis, a sport that rarely has a rest season, realize it's had enough?

In a year that has seen multiple complaints about tennis’s schedule, from the expanded two-week Masters 1000 tournament to a Wimbledon tournament dominated by injuries and mid-match retirements, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek spoke out over the weekend about the need for change in tennis. Speaking after beating Mirra Andreeva to reach the semi-finals in Cincinnati on Saturday, Swiatek told Sky Sports that she has been something of an advocate in saying that (they) shouldn’t keep pushing us to play more.

Of course it’s not our decision, but I think we have too many tournaments in the season. It’s not going to end well. It makes tennis less fun for us. I love playing in all these places, but it’s quite tiring and I think most WTA players would tell you that, especially when you’re playing at a high level.

I don't think it's supposed to be this way because we deserve to get some more rest. People might hate me (for saying that).



The Cincinnati Open will become a two-week tournament in 2025 (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Swiatek wrote in the Tennis Channel: Sometimes I feel like I'm a hamster on a wheel, on my way to the next tournament.

In 2019, a player of Swiatek's rank had 15 mandatory tournaments per year, now that number is 21. This more intensive schedule has come with greater investment in tournaments at the WTA 500 level, but the fact that a world No. 1 is so strong in this area is likely to lead to more conversations about the balance between profitability and player health.

GALLING DEEPER How the battle to improve the tennis calendar risks destroying its soul

Charlie Eccleshare

Jannik Sinner fights on, but how much can his hip carry him?

A new and strange spectacle has visited the ATP Tour in recent weeks. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner runs and runs across the tennis court to win a point he has no right to, before pausing, grabbing his right hip and bending as if he can barely move. Then he does it all again.

He was outplayed by Andrey Rublev in Montreal, but is in the final in Cincinnati after beating Alexander Zverev despite being a break down in two of the three sets. Sinners' reduced physical capacity may have affected him, but his mentality has proven less fragile than the Germans'.

After the match, the Italian, who has never won a match longer than four hours in his career and has a 6-9 record in five-set matches, said: I have to improve my physical condition if I want to win a Grand Slam or a bigger title.



Sinner will face Frances Tiafoe in the final (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

His opponent is Frances Tiafoe, who has used the fuel of Carlos Alcaraz to the brink of defeat at Wimbledon to turn his form around, returning to the top 20 after strong runs in Washington and now Cincinnati. Tiafoe overcame Holger Rune with both determination and luck, watching a forehand hit the tape and crawl to the right side of the court, from his perspective, when on match point in the third set. He earned it for his focus from 2-5 down, before prevailing in a third-set tiebreak for the first ATP 1000 final of his career.

GALLING DEEPER 'Better tennis is on the horizon': Will Frances Tiafoe come back to life?

James Hansen

Is Jessica Pegula on her way to Arthur Ashe?

A Grand Slam series is largely about timing and in that respect, American player and world number 6 Jessica Pegula is in form at just the right time.

After an injury-scarred year, Pegula won her second title of 2024 in Toronto last week and is now in the final in Cincinnati. If she beats Aryna Sabalenka on Monday, she will become the first woman to complete the double since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1973. She has now won nine matches in a row, equaling the longest major-draw streak of her career.

Pegula missed the French Open while recovering from persistent neck and back injuries and has won just two Grand Slam matches this year, one at the Australian Open and one at Wimbledon. Her home Grand Slam in New York City is her last chance to make her mark at the majors this year, where she will attempt to finally advance past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament she has reached six times in the last eight.



Pegula is on an impressive winning streak at the ideal time (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The five players above Pegula are all in worse shape than the American, both on the court and physically. Swiatek hasn’t been at her (highest) best since Roland Garros; Coco Gauff has had a disappointing summer; Elena Rybakina is battling ongoing health issues; and Jasmine Paolini finally seems to be coming back down to earth after a year that has so far exceeded all expectations. Monday’s opponent Sabalenka could play herself back into form with a delay, but a shoulder injury has made this an uncertain period for her as well.

Pegula, fully fit and the best player of the summer hard-court season so far, could get a big chance on her home courts.

Charlie Eccleshare

Photo of the week

Too bad about the result for him, but Holger Rune handled it smoothly.

Recommended reading:

On the way up / On the way to the top

Carlos Alcaraz remains world number 3 after losing to Gael Monfils in Cincinnati, but he has now come closer to Novak Djokovic (number 2) than ever before.

Aryna Sabalenka swaps places with Coco Gauff to become world number 2 after reaching the final in Cincinnati.

Paula Badosa returns to the top 30 after rising 10 places from 37th to 27th.

To illustrate the crowds further down the rankings, Max Purcell drops 23 places, from 68th to 91st, after losing just 155 points.

Former world number 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost 60 points and dropped 303 places, from 533rd to 836th.

In the American mini-league, just outside the ATP top 10, Ben Shelton rises one spot to No. 13, ahead of Tommy Paul, who is still behind Taylor Fritz at No. 12.

Coming Soon

ATP

Winston-Salem, North Carolina: Winston-Salem Open (250) with Sebastian Baez, Chris Eubanks, Francisco Cerundolo, Learner Tien

New York City: US Open with Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev



UK: Sky Sports; USA: Tennis Channel

WTA

Monterrey, Mexico: Abierto BNP Seguros 2024 (500) with Danielle Collins, Elina Svitolina, Lulu Sun, Emma Navarro

Cleveland: Tennis in the Land (250) with Beatriz Haddad Maia, Leylah Fernandez, Sofia Kenin, Clara Tauson

New York City: US Open with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina



UK: Sky Sports; US: Tennis Channel

Tell us in the comments below what you noticed this week now that the men's and women's tours are underway.

(Top photo: Getty Images; design: Eamonn Dalton)