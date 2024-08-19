



Despite the demanding nature of life as a student-athlete, there are certain moments in the sport that many players say make it all worth it. I came on the team and what really helped me fall in love with the team was the people on it,” Vaglia says said“The seniors who were there when I came in as a freshman were super welcoming and helpful. One of those moments came when UNC defeated NC State in 2022 to achieve his very first victory Governor's Cup. It was an incredible experience to play there, senior Ben Edwards Sstaff. We played in PNC Arena in front of thousands of fans, and it was the first Governor's Cup win in the history of the program. It was really impactful, really special for our program, and it was unbelievable. It is extra special for the players when they compete in front of a large audience, such as PNC-Arena, as the team struggles to get fans to attend home games. The Tar Heels currently play in the Orange County Sports Complex in Hillsborough about 30 minutesAlthough some education is still provided off-campus, that is about to change. In December 2023the club hockey team announced their new 2,000 plans for a seated arena, which should open in time for the 2nd026-27 season. This allows the team to spend more time on the ice, have more playing time, and have greater fan engagement as the new arena 10 minutes from the campus in Carraway Village. It will be quite something to see what kind of growth another ice rink can bring to this area, Edwards said. While club hockey can sometimes be a grueling experience that requires a lot of time and physical energy, the Tar Heels are on their way to becoming a Division I-recognized team. But for senior Spencer Haskellwhile competing with his teammates, the journey is satisfying. It's really worth it to go there with 20 of your best friends and work hard, dedicate yourself, fight and get the result, Haskell said. @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters and receive the latest news and top headlines in your inbox every morning.

