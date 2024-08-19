Connect with us

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Full List of Indian Athletes

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Full List of Indian Athletes

 


August 19, 2024

India will send its largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, which begin in the French capital on August 28.

Indian para-athletes have performed at major competitions and won a record 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Recently, they secured a historic 111 medals at the 2023 Paralympic Asian Games.

Four Indian para-athletes go to Paris as reigning champions: Sumit Antil [men’s javelin throw F64]Krishna Nagar [men’s badminton singles SH6]Manish Narwhal [men’s shooting 50m pistol SH1] and Avani Lekhara [women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1].

India will also have representatives in the three new disciplines added to the Paralympic programme: para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo.

Below is India’s full line-up for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Para-athletes will compete in 12 sports.

PARA ATHLETICS

Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throwing – F64

Deepthi Jeevanji: Women 400m -T20

Sandeep: Men's Javelin Throw – F64

Ajeet Singh: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46

Rinku Hooda: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46

Navdeep: Men's Javelin Throwing – F41

Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw – F56

Dharambir: Men's Club Blanket – F51

Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump – T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High Jump – T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari: Men's Shot Put – F46

Preethi Pal: Women 100m & 200m – T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put – F34

Manu: Men's Shot Put – F37

Parveen Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw – F57

Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47

Ravi Rongali: Men's Shot Put – F40

Sandip Sanjay Sargar: Men's Javelin Throw – F64

Sundar Singh Gujrar: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46

Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump – T63

Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump – T63

Mohammed Yasser: Men's Shot Put – F46

Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put – F46

Pranav Soorma: Club Blanket for Men – F51

Amit Kumar: Gentlemen's Club Dean – F51

Arvind: Men's Shot Put – F35

Dipesh Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw – F54

Praveen Kumar: Men's High Jump -T64

Dilip Mahadu won: Men's 400m -T47

Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put – F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema: Men's Shot Put – F57

Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw – F55

Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw – F55

Rakshitha Raju: Women 1500m – T11

Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put – F46

Bhavanaben Chaudhary: Women's Javelin Throwing – F46

Simran: Women 100m and 200m – T12

Kanchan Lakhani: women's discus throw – F53

PARA ARCHERY

Harvinder Singh: Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open – ST

Rakesh Kumar: Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open for Men – W2

Shyam Sundar Swami: Individual Compound Open for Men and Mixed Team Compound Open – ST

Pooja: Women Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open – ST

Sarita: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open – W2

Sheetal Devi: Women Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open – ST

FOR BADMINTON

Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar: Men's single SH6

Sivarajan Solaimlai: Men's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4 Tarun: Men's Singles SL4

Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan: Women's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6

Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3

Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3

Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan: Women's singles SU5 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass: Women's Singles SU5

FOR CANOE

Prachi Yadav: Women Va'a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Individual 200m – KL1

Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Individual 200m KL1

PARA-CYCLING

Arshad Shaik: Road – Men C2 Individual Time Trial, Road – C1-3 Road Race, Track – C1-3 1000m Time Trial and Track – C2 3000m Individual Pursuit

Jyoti Gajeriya: Road – Women C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Road – C1-3 Road Race, Track – C1-3 500m Time Trial and Track – C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit

Blind Judo

Kapil Parmar: Men 60kg J1

Kokila: Women 48kg J2

PARA-POWERLIFTING

Parmjeet Kumar: Men up to 49 kg

Ashok: Men up to 65 kg

Sakina Khatun: Women up to 45 kg

Kasthuri Rajamani: Women up to 67 kg

BEFORE LIFTING

Anita: PR3 Mix Double sculls-PR3Mix2x

Narayana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x

PARA SHOOTING

Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 – X 25m pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 – W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 – W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 – W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R6 – X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 – W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 – X 25m pistol SH1 and P4 – X 50m pistol SH1 Manish Narwal: P1 – M 10m air pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 – M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4 – X 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, R6 – X 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Ramakrishna: R4 – X 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 and R5 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2

Swaroop Unhalkar: R1 – M 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 – W 10m Air Pistol SH1

PARA TABLE TENNIS

Sonalben Patel: Women's singles WS3 and Women's doubles WD10

Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles – WS4 and Women's Doubles WD10

PARA SWIMMING

Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly – S7

TO NOT

Aruna: Ladies K44 -47kg

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/40916221/paralympics-full-list-indian-athletes-contingent-paris-2024

