Sports
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Full List of Indian Athletes
India will send its largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, which begin in the French capital on August 28.
Indian para-athletes have performed at major competitions and won a record 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Recently, they secured a historic 111 medals at the 2023 Paralympic Asian Games.
Four Indian para-athletes go to Paris as reigning champions: Sumit Antil [men’s javelin throw F64]Krishna Nagar [men’s badminton singles SH6]Manish Narwhal [men’s shooting 50m pistol SH1] and Avani Lekhara [women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1].
India will also have representatives in the three new disciplines added to the Paralympic programme: para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo.
Below is India’s full line-up for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Para-athletes will compete in 12 sports.
PARA ATHLETICS
Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throwing – F64
Deepthi Jeevanji: Women 400m -T20
Sandeep: Men's Javelin Throw – F64
Ajeet Singh: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46
Rinku Hooda: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46
Navdeep: Men's Javelin Throwing – F41
Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw – F56
Dharambir: Men's Club Blanket – F51
Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump – T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High Jump – T63
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari: Men's Shot Put – F46
Preethi Pal: Women 100m & 200m – T35
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put – F34
Manu: Men's Shot Put – F37
Parveen Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw – F57
Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47
Ravi Rongali: Men's Shot Put – F40
Sandip Sanjay Sargar: Men's Javelin Throw – F64
Sundar Singh Gujrar: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46
Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump – T63
Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump – T63
Mohammed Yasser: Men's Shot Put – F46
Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put – F46
Pranav Soorma: Club Blanket for Men – F51
Amit Kumar: Gentlemen's Club Dean – F51
Arvind: Men's Shot Put – F35
Dipesh Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw – F54
Praveen Kumar: Men's High Jump -T64
Dilip Mahadu won: Men's 400m -T47
Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put – F57
Hokato Hotozhe Sema: Men's Shot Put – F57
Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw – F55
Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw – F55
Rakshitha Raju: Women 1500m – T11
Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put – F46
Bhavanaben Chaudhary: Women's Javelin Throwing – F46
Simran: Women 100m and 200m – T12
Kanchan Lakhani: women's discus throw – F53
PARA ARCHERY
Harvinder Singh: Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open – ST
Rakesh Kumar: Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open for Men – W2
Shyam Sundar Swami: Individual Compound Open for Men and Mixed Team Compound Open – ST
Pooja: Women Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open – ST
Sarita: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open – W2
Sheetal Devi: Women Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open – ST
FOR BADMINTON
Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3
Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Krishna Nagar: Men's single SH6
Sivarajan Solaimlai: Men's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6
Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4 Tarun: Men's Singles SL4
Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan: Women's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6
Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3
Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3
Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan: Women's singles SU5 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5
Manisha Ramadass: Women's Singles SU5
FOR CANOE
Prachi Yadav: Women Va'a Single 200m VL2
Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Individual 200m – KL1
Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Individual 200m KL1
PARA-CYCLING
Arshad Shaik: Road – Men C2 Individual Time Trial, Road – C1-3 Road Race, Track – C1-3 1000m Time Trial and Track – C2 3000m Individual Pursuit
Jyoti Gajeriya: Road – Women C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Road – C1-3 Road Race, Track – C1-3 500m Time Trial and Track – C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit
Blind Judo
Kapil Parmar: Men 60kg J1
Kokila: Women 48kg J2
PARA-POWERLIFTING
Parmjeet Kumar: Men up to 49 kg
Ashok: Men up to 65 kg
Sakina Khatun: Women up to 45 kg
Kasthuri Rajamani: Women up to 67 kg
BEFORE LIFTING
Anita: PR3 Mix Double sculls-PR3Mix2x
Narayana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x
PARA SHOOTING
Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 – X 25m pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara: R2 – W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 – W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
Mona Agarwal: R2 – W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R6 – X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 – W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
Nihal Singh: P3 – X 25m pistol SH1 and P4 – X 50m pistol SH1 Manish Narwal: P1 – M 10m air pistol SH1
Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 – M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4 – X 50m Pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu: R3 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, R6 – X 50m Rifle Prone SH1
Sriharsha Ramakrishna: R4 – X 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 and R5 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2
Swaroop Unhalkar: R1 – M 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
Rubina Francis: P2 – W 10m Air Pistol SH1
PARA TABLE TENNIS
Sonalben Patel: Women's singles WS3 and Women's doubles WD10
Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles – WS4 and Women's Doubles WD10
PARA SWIMMING
Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly – S7
TO NOT
Aruna: Ladies K44 -47kg
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/40916221/paralympics-full-list-indian-athletes-contingent-paris-2024
