Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Full List of Indian Athletes





India will send its largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, which begin in the French capital on August 28. Indian para-athletes have performed at major competitions and won a record 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Recently, they secured a historic 111 medals at the 2023 Paralympic Asian Games. Four Indian para-athletes go to Paris as reigning champions: Sumit Antil [men’s javelin throw F64]Krishna Nagar [men’s badminton singles SH6]Manish Narwhal [men’s shooting 50m pistol SH1] and Avani Lekhara [women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1]. India will also have representatives in the three new disciplines added to the Paralympic programme: para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo. Below is India’s full line-up for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Para-athletes will compete in 12 sports. PARA ATHLETICS Sumit Antil in action in the Men's Javelin Throw – F64 during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throwing – F64 Deepthi Jeevanji: Women 400m -T20 Sandeep: Men's Javelin Throw – F64 Ajeet Singh: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46 Rinku Hooda: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46 Navdeep: Men's Javelin Throwing – F41 Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw – F56 Dharambir: Men's Club Blanket – F51 Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump – T47 Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High Jump – T63 Sachin Sarjerao Khilari: Men's Shot Put – F46 Preethi Pal: Women 100m & 200m – T35 Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put – F34 Manu: Men's Shot Put – F37 Parveen Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw – F57 Editors' Picks 2 Related Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47 Ravi Rongali: Men's Shot Put – F40 Sandip Sanjay Sargar: Men's Javelin Throw – F64 Sundar Singh Gujrar: Men's Javelin Throwing – F46 Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump – T63 Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump – T63 Mohammed Yasser: Men's Shot Put – F46 Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put – F46 Pranav Soorma: Club Blanket for Men – F51 Amit Kumar: Gentlemen's Club Dean – F51 Arvind: Men's Shot Put – F35 Dipesh Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw – F54 Praveen Kumar: Men's High Jump -T64 Dilip Mahadu won: Men's 400m -T47 Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put – F57 Hokato Hotozhe Sema: Men's Shot Put – F57 Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw – F55 Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw – F55 Rakshitha Raju: Women 1500m – T11 Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put – F46 Bhavanaben Chaudhary: Women's Javelin Throwing – F46 Simran: Women 100m and 200m – T12 Kanchan Lakhani: women's discus throw – F53 PARA ARCHERY Harvinder Singh: Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open – ST Rakesh Kumar: Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open for Men – W2 Shyam Sundar Swami: Individual Compound Open for Men and Mixed Team Compound Open – ST Pooja: Women Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open – ST Sarita: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open – W2 Sheetal Devi: Women Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open – ST Sheetal Devi (L) and Rakesh Kumar of India won gold in the mixed team archery (open) category during the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on October 26, 2023. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images FOR BADMINTON Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3 Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Krishna Nagar: Men's single SH6 Sivarajan Solaimlai: Men's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6 Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4 Tarun: Men's Singles SL4 Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan: Women's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6 Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3 Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3 Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Thulasimathi Murugesan: Women's singles SU5 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Manisha Ramadass: Women's Singles SU5 Suhas Yathiraj won silver in his first participation in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images FOR CANOE Prachi Yadav: Women Va'a Single 200m VL2 Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Individual 200m – KL1 Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Individual 200m KL1 PARA-CYCLING Arshad Shaik: Road – Men C2 Individual Time Trial, Road – C1-3 Road Race, Track – C1-3 1000m Time Trial and Track – C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Jyoti Gajeriya: Road – Women C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Road – C1-3 Road Race, Track – C1-3 500m Time Trial and Track – C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Blind Judo Kapil Parmar: Men 60kg J1 Kokila: Women 48kg J2 PARA-POWERLIFTING Parmjeet Kumar: Men up to 49 kg Ashok: Men up to 65 kg Sakina Khatun: Women up to 45 kg Kasthuri Rajamani: Women up to 67 kg BEFORE LIFTING Anita: PR3 Mix Double sculls-PR3Mix2x Narayana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x PARA SHOOTING Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 – X 25m pistol SH1 Avani Lekhara: R2 – W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 – W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Mona Agarwal: R2 – W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R6 – X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 – W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Nihal Singh: P3 – X 25m pistol SH1 and P4 – X 50m pistol SH1 Manish Narwal: P1 – M 10m air pistol SH1 Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 – M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4 – X 50m Pistol SH1 Sidhartha Babu: R3 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, R6 – X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Sriharsha Ramakrishna: R4 – X 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 and R5 – X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Swaroop Unhalkar: R1 – M 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Rubina Francis: P2 – W 10m Air Pistol SH1 PARA TABLE TENNIS Sonalben Patel: Women's singles WS3 and Women's doubles WD10 Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles – WS4 and Women's Doubles WD10 Bhavinaben Patel PTI Photo/Twitter account @kishanreddybjp PARA SWIMMING Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly – S7 TO NOT Aruna: Ladies K44 -47kg

