Flames of Liberty University





LYNCHBURG, Va. The Liberty women's tennis team has announced its 2024-25 schedule. The Lady Flames are preparing for their first season under recently hired head coach Dash Connell and their second season in Conference USA. The Liberty women's tennis team has announced its 2024-25 schedule. The Lady Flames are preparing for their first season under recently hired head coach Dash Connell and their second season in Conference USA. Liberty opens its fall and spring seasons against Elon with a two-day hidden matchup on Sept. 13-14. The Lady Flames open the 2025 spring season at home with a doubleheader, taking on Elon and Longwood on Jan. 17. The Lady Flames are scheduled to compete in four fall tournaments, culminating in the ITA Atlantic Regional from Oct. 17-22 in Virginia. To close out the fall season, Liberty will host a hidden meet from Nov. 1-3. The Lady Flames are scheduled to take on four in-state programs next season. They host Longwood (Jan. 17), James Madison (Feb. 14) and Richmond (Apr. 13). Liberty travels to Richmond, Va. to take on VCU on Feb. 9. Liberty finished last season with a 4-0 record against in-state foes. Liberty's spring schedule includes five teams that finished the 2024 season ranked in the Top 75 of the ITA National Rankings. Those opponents are No. 31 FIU (CUSA), No. 43 Wake Forest (ACC), No. 47 Charlotte (AAC), No. 56 Clemson (ACC) and No. 64 South Florida (AAC). The spring schedule consists of three neutral-site games. Liberty plays Miami (OH) at Nebraska on February 23, Gonzaga at South Florida on March 11 and meets CUSA rival New Mexico State at FIU on March 29. The Lady Flames will face seven CUSA opponents after facing five in 2024. Liberty opens conference play at home against former Lady Flame, now Middle Tennessee assistant coach Micaela Ode Mitre and the Blue Raiders on March 21. The Lady Flames host UTEP on March 23 and Western Kentucky on April 5. The Lady Flames visit Louisiana Tech on April 11 and Sam Houston on April 13. The 2025 CUSA Women's Tennis Championship will be held April 17-20 at a location to be determined. The Lady Flames posted an 18-7 overall record and a 5-0 conference mark in their 2024 spring campaign. Liberty finished second in the CUSA Women's Tennis Championship and reached a semifinal in his first postseason tournament at the 2024 Universal Tennis NIT Championship. The Lady Flames hope to build on a strong 2023-24 season. Liberty has two returning players, Daniella O'Neill And Maria Turchetto who were named to the CUSA All-Freshman team. The Lady Flames also return Sadie Daavettila which is starting its second season.

