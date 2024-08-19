IUP Field Hockey Ranked Eighth in PSAC Preseason Poll





LOCK HAVEN, Pennsylvania. The IUP field hockey program was ranked eighth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Preseason Coaches' Poll, which was announced Monday. Kutztown is the overwhelming favorite to win the PSAC in 2024 after the team’s national championship, with eight of the 10 possible first-place votes. East Stroudsburg and Shippensburg also earned a first-place vote in the preseason poll. West Chester, Bloomsburg, Millersville and Mansfield are ahead of IUP in the preseason poll, while new associate member Frostburg State and Slippery Rock round out the 10-team league. Season 2024 at a glance The Crimson Hawks are bringing back the majority of their 2024 roster under the leadership of third-year head coach Kelly Terwilliger . Jess Davidson is a returning two-time All-PSAC and All-American selection looking to continue her achievements at the collegiate level. Davidson has 23 goals and 49 points in two seasons at IUP, which ranks fourth in the league in goals per game in 2023. Sydney Schmouder scored three goals during her debut season at the college level in 2023. Anita Planella is back as goalkeeper for IUP and started in 15 of 16 games last season, making 49 saves. Julia Barto , Taylor Yeager , Taylor Whitehead And Cat Zaladonis They all return with experience in defense. With several talented newcomers joining the program in 2024, IUP will look to secure its first PSAC tournament win since the 2012 season. Cassie Romanczuk And Lilly Fringer are expected to play an important role for IUP in 2024. Schedule 2024 IUP has six home games scheduled for 2024. The Crimson Hawks open the season with back-to-back games on Sept. 6 against Belmont Abbey and Sept. 7 against Mount Olive, both in North Carolina. IUP opens its home schedule on Sept. 28 against Millersville. From there, the Hawks host D'Youville (Oct. 13), West Chester (Oct. 19), Mansfield (Oct. 23), Shippensburg (Oct. 23) and East Stroudsburg (Nov. 1). To follow For current information, visit IUPathletics.com and follow IUP field hockey on X (Twitter) @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPfieldhockey. 2024 PSAC Field Hockey Preseason Poll (# votes for first place in brackets) 1. Kutzstad (8)

2. East Stroudsburg (1)

3. Schippensburg (1)

4. West Chester

5.Bloomsburg

6. Millersville

7.Mansfield

8. IUP 9. Frostburg State

10. Smooth rock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iupathletics.com/news/2024/8/19/field-hockey-iup-field-hockey-picked-eighth-in-psac-preseason-poll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos