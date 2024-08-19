Global cricket calendar 'confusing, chaotic', says WCA





IMAGE: Team Australia pose with the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC/X IMAGE: Team Australia pose with the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy. The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) has formed a six-member panel to review the tight international calendar, which it says is “broken and unsustainable”. The WCA, formerly known as FICA, hopes to establish a “clear and coherent structure” in which international cricket and domestic competitions can co-exist, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. WCA has members from 16 different boards, except BCCI and PCB WCA chairman Heath Mills said they had “given up hope” that the game's leaders could put together a cohesive structure. “One such solution, which WCA said was supported by 84% of players they spoke to, is the creation of gated time slots to ensure international cricket and domestic T20 competitions can co-exist,” the report said. The scheduling model was “broken and unsustainable” and “confusing and chaotic,” according to the organization, forcing players to choose between “representing their country and optimizing their career.” The review is being conducted by a six-member team led by former Australian Cricketers' Association chief Paul Marsh. He is joined by former Pakistan captain Sana Mir, former FICA chief Tony Irish, former ECB CEO Tom Harrison and Disney Star head of sport Sanjog Gupta. The group will consult with a range of stakeholders, including players, current and former executives and franchise owners, to develop a set of recommendations. These will be presented first to the WCA Board and later shared with the wider cricket community, including the ICC. There is no deadline, but the aim is to complete the recommendations before the end of the year, the report said. “There is an urgent need for change to create lasting clarity and value for players, boards and fans,” WCA said in the statement. “We are fortunate in cricket that there is so much choice and that there are three basic formats, both for the international game and for domestic competitions,” Mills said in the statement. “To date, however, the game's leadership has failed to collectively create a clear and coherent global structure within which they can coexist. We have all but given up hope that it will do so. “The process we have set up, led by independent expertise, will focus on making recommendations to our Board on how to optimise the global structure of the game, ensure sustainable value and provide greater clarity, consistency and less confusion for players, fans and commercial partners.”

