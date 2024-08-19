Football: Preseason Rankings Released – Colorado High School Activities Association





Football

19-08-2024 08:47:40 hrs

AURORA – To celebrate the start of the fall sports and activities season, the Colorado High School Activities Association is releasing its preseason poll for football and its other fall team sports and activities. Below are the preseason polls for football. Please note that CHSAA will ONLY conduct a preseason coaches poll and that all fall sports and activities will be included. Throughout the season, CHSAA will publish the Seedings Index as a weekly ranking for the sports that have a Seedings Index (field hockey, flag football, football, boys soccer, softball, and girls volleyball). These rankings will go live once enough games have been played to fill a ranking list (approximately week 3 or 4 for most sports). Class 8-Man Rank Team 1 Shortcomings 2 Haxton 3 Simla 4 Bees 5 Merino 6 Dove Creek 7 Sedgwick County 8 Akron 9 Lyon 10 West Grand Also received votes: Mcclave, Sanford, Norwood, Fowler, Vail Christian, Crowley County, Hoehne, Rocky Ford, Holly. Class 6-Man Rank Team 1 Stratton 2 Cheyenne Wells 3 Idalia 4 Otis 5 Arickaree 6 Grenada 7 Ads messages 8 Prairie 9 Hanover 10 Sierra Grande Also received votes: Cheraw, Briggsdale, Fleming, First, Genoa-Hugo, Peetz, Miami-Yoder, Walsh. Class 5A Rank Team 1 Cherry Creek 2 Columbine 3 Mountain view 4 Bravery Christian 5 Legend 6 Jesuit of the King 7 Chatting field 8 Ralston Valley 9 Great view 10 Arapahoe Also received votes: Arvada West, Pine Creek, Cherokee Trail, Fairview, Denver East, Erie, Legacy, Mullen, Eaglecrest, Rock Canyon and Chaparral. Class 4A Rank Team 1 Broom field 2 Palmer Ridge 3 Montrose 4 Ponderosa 5 Dakota Ridge 6 Mesa ridge 7 Pueblo West 8 Heritage 9 Loveland 10 Northfield Also received votes: Durango, Vista Ridge, Frederick, Golden, Highlands Ranch, Longmont, Riverdale Ridge, Aviation Academy. Class 3A Rank Team 1 Lutheran 2 Holy Family 3 Windsor 4 Roosevelt 5 Green Mountain 6 Thompson Valley 7 Central city 8 Discovery Canyon 9 Mee 10 Lewis-Palmer Also received votes: Rifle, Pomona, Northridge, Evergreen, Pueblo East, Palisade, Glenwood Springs, Pueblo South, Standley Lake, Severance, Wheat Ridge, Summit, Mountain View and Eagle Valley. Class 2A Rank Team 1 Delta 2 The Classical Academy 3 Kent Denver 4 Christian resurrection 5 To eat 6 Wellington 7 University 8 Berthoud 9 Elisabeth 10 Moffat County Also received votes: Brush, La Junta, Pagosa Springs, Basalt, Alamosa, Gunnison, Strasbourg, Banning Lewis Academy, Weld Central, Manitou Springs, The Academy, Prospect Ridge Academy, Florence, Sterling, Bayfield. Class 1A Rank Team 1 Wray 2 Lemon 3 Wiggins 4 Good view 5 Colorado Springs Christian 6 Meeker 7 Centaurs 8 Flat Valley 8 Holy okay 10 Mount Vista Also received votes: Highland, Yuma, Forge Christian, The Pinnacle, Denver Christian, Flatirons Academy, Rye, Estes Park, North Fork, Grand Valley, Platte Canyon, Burlington.

