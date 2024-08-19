Thongsithavong wins USPTA tennis coaching award

Tennis coach Sonthana Thongsithavong loves what he does, and people are starting to notice.

Thongsithavong recently received the United States Professional Tennis Association Pro of the Year award for the Midwest division. The ceremony was held at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 12, a precursor to the prestigious Cincinnati Open where the best players in the world play on the summer hard courts.

This honor, Thongsithavong said, underscores the achievements and development of tennis programs with limited resources.

It acknowledges the training I have done in the area, Thongsithavong said. It is not about a specific school and it is not just for me. It gives credibility to the area.

Thongsithavong's resume continues to grow at the local and national levels. In 2019, he was appointed United States Tennis FederationMid-South Illinois Coach of the Year and received the Illinois State High School Coach of the Year award in 2021. In 2023, he received the Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship award for Illinois.

Thongsithavong has been a fixture in the Springfield tennis community since his playing days at Southeast High School. The 2000 high school senior went on to attend Illinois State University and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in sports marketing.

He returned to the area after college and held jobs in retail and with the state of Illinois. In the meantime, he spent 14 years at Rochester High School as an assistant or head coach and is currently in his fifth season as the head coach for the boys and girls teams at Chatham Glenwood.

Thongsithavong founded the Central Illinois Tennis Association, a nonprofit organization that organizes USTA-sanctioned tournaments, and became full-time director of Community Development Enhancement in August 2023. He joined the USTPA in 2013 and served as tennis manager for the park district for two years from 2021 to 2023.

The USTPA, founded in 1927, provides extensive training and education in the tennis industry. Thongsithavong said that the testing process of three or four months to become certified as an elite professional is quite extensive. He explained that this field does not have many professionals.

I never look for these awards, but the older ladies that I coach and that I played in the 70s, they see them, Thongsithavong said. They tell me that it is good because we have one of the best teachers in the region. People in the region know the program that I run and the kind of training that goes into it.

Thongsithavong reiterated that he continues to work with the park district even after resigning as tennis manager. His latest venture was organizing the 50th annual McDrew Tournament with juniors, seniors and about 200 players.

The August 9 tournament didn't end until 1:36 a.m. and raised more than $112,000. Thongsithavong noted that the proceeds will go toward a complete renovation of the Velasco Tennis Center in Washington Park.

“We want to make Washington Park one of the best facilities for college, high school and hopefully bring in some International Tennis Federation tournaments,” Thongsithavong said. “There are a lot of (tournaments) in Chicago and St. Louis, but they're centralized. With the clubhouse and the location, (Springfield) is a plus.

Thongsithavong has recently trained some of the area's top players, including Springfield High's Noah Williams and Rochester's Julia Musgrave. Both Williams and Musgrave were named Boys and Girls Tennis Players of the Year by The State Journal-Register last season.

He was my first tennis coach and he's still in my life, Musgrave said. I was in sixth grade and it was a choice between volleyball and tennis, and I decided to play tennis full-time. He was the first coach that picked me up and taught me all the basics. Most importantly, he taught me why I love tennis and how much I love it now, and that all came from him.

As for the recent awards, Musgrave said: I think I'm very deserving of them.

Sonthana has done so much for the tennis community and so much for all the kids, she added. The amount of kids he gets involved in his tennis programs is absolutely amazing. He does such a great job developing everyone and half the people you see playing are his. He deserves everything he gets.

Thongsithavong is 44 years old and has four children aged 12 to 16. He claims that tennis has kept him young.

Working with juniors keeps me young, like a teacher in the classroom, he said. It's my 19th year and I still feel like it's my first year. My mind hasn't slowed down, I see the development of the players from when they were 9 and 10 (years old) and as a top player now.”

