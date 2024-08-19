What You Need to Know, Who to Watch This Season





The Oley Valley hockey team topped the postseason last year, winning the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association, District 3 and PIAA titles, the latter two in Class 1A. Can the Lynx, a traditional powerhouse in field hockey not only in Berks but throughout the state, deliver again? They lost four All-Berks first-team players, including Player of the Year Morgan Snyder, now at Penn State. Molly Rothenberger, Olivia Scatamacchia and Taylor Vaccaro also graduated from last year’s 27-1-1 team. Two other seniors, Mia Woodard and Lauren Habakus, were All-Division 2 picks on the BCIAA team. You can’t compete for league, district and state titles on a regular basis without talent and depth, so expect the Lynx to replenish their stock and make another attempt at hardware this fall. Leading the way is senior Isabella Buehler, a true Berks first-teamer who had 21 goals and five assists for 47 points, which puts her in fourth place in the league. Megan Schaeffer, Julia Wagner and Ava Walters were named to the All-Division 2 team last year as juniors, and Madison Parisan was honorable mention as a sophomore. Oley Valley defeated Wilson 3-1 for the Berks title, Susquenita 3-1 for the district title and Lackawanna Trail 4-3 in the state finals. Here comes Wilson? The Bulldogs lost 3-1 to Oley Valley in the Berks title game, but have enough talented players returning to make another run at the county championship. After going 8-2 in the regular season, Wilson defeated Berks Catholic 7-0 and Daniel Boone 4-0 before playing Oley Valley. The Bulldogs (15-8 overall last year) return All-Berks first teamers Caroline Horace, a senior, and Sophie Wilchek, a junior. Horace had 14 goals and 10 assists last year and Wilchek had five and two assists. The Bulldogs also return all-Division 1 picks Evelyn Melograna and Catherine Wolf, both seniors, junior Macy Adams and sophomore Sidni Templeton. Add in honorable mentions senior Cameran Huyett and junior Laura Crocona, and the Wilsons have a solid core heading into 2024. Other players and teams to watch Along with Wilson's Wilchek, Gov. Mifflin's MaKenna Baessler and Wyomissing's Skylar Maggs were selected by All-Berks as sophomores. Baessler had 13 goals and 13 assists, helping the Mustangs qualify for the Berks and District 3 Class 3A playoffs. Maggs had 12 goals and eight assists, helping the Spartans win the Berks Division 4 title and qualify for the Berks and District 3 Class 1A playoffs. Exeter returns All-Division 1 selections Lydia Smith, a senior, and Karli Grove, a sophomore. In Division 2, Laura Camburn was selected as an all-star as a junior at Daniel Boone, while senior Kylie Duke of Twin Valley was also selected as an all-star. In Division 3, Berks Catholic will field a team centered around juniors Lilly Stirr and Parker Krajsa, both all-division picks. Schuylkill Valley also has two juniors, Ruby Smaglinski and Keira Stork, who were all team-selected. Muhlenberg is led by Aubrey Wilinsky, a senior and selected to the Division 3 squad. In Division 4, Maggs is joined by two classmates, Ella Anders and Lola Gentile, giving Wyomissing a solid base with the three juniors. Anders and Gentile were all-division picks last year. Brandywine Heights is led by juniors Kamryn Henry and Cloey Renner, both Division 4 picks last year. Tulpehocken is led by junior Ember Sunday, an all-division pick. Hamburg is anchored by division picks Kaeli Cox, Devon Frantz and Ashleigh Guers, all seniors. Winners Berks Division 2023: Division 1, Wilson (8-2); Division 2, Oley Valley (10-0); Division 3, Berks Catholic (9-1-1); Division 4, Wyomissing (11-1). Originally published: August 19, 2024 at 2:41 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.readingeagle.com/2024/08/19/berks-county-field-hockey-what-to-know-who-to-watch-this-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos