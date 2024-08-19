United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announces 2024 U.S. Paralympic team





The U.S. Paralympic athlete squad for the Paris Games consists of 110 men and 110 women, plus five guides. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has announced the full team for the opening ceremony along the Champs-Élysées and on the Place de la Concorde. It will be the first Paralympic opening ceremony ever to take place outside a stadium. The competition will take place from August 29 to September 8 and will feature 549 medal events and 22 sports. Events are held at famous venues including the Grand Palais (wheelchair fencing and taekwondo), the Champ de Mars Arena (judo and wheelchair rugby), the Esplanade des Invalides (archery), a stadium next to the Eiffel Tower (blind football), the Château de Versailles (equestrian sports) and Roland Garros (wheelchair tennis). The American team consists of swimmers Jessica Langwho ranks second in American history with 29 medals and 16 gold medals behind Trisha ZornLong, who made her Paralympic debut in 2004 at the age of 12, is going to her sixth Games. Three Americans will compete in their seventh Games: Oksana Masters, Tatjana McFadden And Tahl Leibovitz. Masters, 35, made her Paralympic debut in 2012 and has competed in every Summer and Winter Games since. In 2022, she broke the U.S. record for career medals at the Winter Paralympic Games with 14. In 2021, she won two gold medals in Para-cycling at the Tokyo Games. McFadden, 35, is a record 24-time winner of the World Marathon Major and a 20-time Paralympic medalist. Her 19 medals in track and field alone are one shy of the American record in that sport, held by Bart Dodson. Leibovitz, a 49-year-old table tennis player, made his Paralympic debut at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, where he won gold in the singles event. The US is also the two-time reigning Paralympic champion in the team sports of men's wheelchair basketball and women's sitting volleyball. At the Tokyo Games, the US won the fourth-highest number of medals (104) and the third-highest number of gold medals (37), while China topped both rankings for the fifth consecutive year (207, 96).

