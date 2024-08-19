A Guide to Cricket and the Ashes

Today, the Ashes kick off in Cardiff. So it’s a good time to think about cricket. Cricket: a survivor of the empire in white uniforms, an incomprehensible reminder that Britannia once ruled the waves, its sailors busily marking out bowling lanes on the decks of their frigates. The balls were limes, the bats were planks of wood, and the ship’s cat was the umpire, but, damn it, cricket was being played. This is a sport that, while numerically popular thanks to the eager devotion of a billion Indians, is regarded by the rest of the world as a historical oddity popular only among Southeast Asians, like jousting or kabaddi. Anyone who was in Calcutta on jousting day knows what I’m talking about. Carnage.

But the most historic competition in the cricket world involves neither Indians nor kabaddi. It is called the Ashes, and its origins lie in the late 18th century, when British officials discovered that they could relieve the overcrowding in Her Majesty’s prisons by sending hardened criminals to Australia. With a vast island to call their own, these British prisoners upheld the traditions of the empire with admirable enthusiasm. Indigenous peoples were murdered, mocked and enslaved, and cricket was played. Finally, in the mid-19th century, the English deigned to play against their cousins ​​down under and were surprised to discover that, with an abundance of sunshine and a lack of cultural activity of any kind, the Australians were actually quite good at cricket. In 1882, Australia defeated England for the first time on Her Majesty’s native soil, and the Sporting times published a satirical obituary stating that English cricket was no more and that “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”. It was truly the Onion of his time. This was followed up bravely by a group of Melbourne housewives, who burned the ghost of cricket (an old bail), put the ashes in an urn and gave it to the shocked, bail-loving England captain when he arrived in Australia the following year. And so the Ashes were born.

This year the two teams are evenly matched. They are also overshadowed by other teams playing Test matches. For the past fifteen years or so, Australia has been the biggest dingo on the Cricket Oval. Now, however, all the old players are busy hosting their retirement barbecues, cashing in on their memoirs or going on TV about how bad all the new guys are. But there are still players to watch.

England

Kevin Pietersen: Known to everyone, including himself, as “KP”. Pietersen was raised by South African parents in South Africa, following a long line of English cricketers who are not English (others include Allan Lamb, Graeme Hick, The Nawab of Patawdi, Nasser Hussein). He likes to blame affirmative action for his exclusion from South African sport. So apartheid's loss is England's cricket teams' gain.

Monty Panesar: The fan favorite, due to his comical fielding/the fact that he is a Sikh and therefore wears a turban. Unfortunately, like most sportsmen beloved by the English, he is not very good.

James Anderson: the sort of spiky-haired, semi-pretty suburban lad you’d expect to front a band like Hard-Fi, Andersen is England’s most dangerous fast bowler and has spent his time in the wilderness. He was working in a cafe in Lords when former England captain Michael Vaughan spotted him bowling sandwiches by the kitchen bins. Vaughan invited the young barista to his country house and the rest is sporting history.

Australia

Brett Lee: To continue the fine Australian tradition of producing surfer-like cricketers, the most important thing to know about Brett is that he bowls very fast. He basically has the ability to make a small hard object fly through the air at great speed by throwing it in a complicated way.

David Warner: Don Bradman, the greatest batsman of all time, honed his skills as a young man by throwing a golf ball at a water barrel and then trying to hit it with a stump. He did this all day long. Warner, on the other hand, honed his skills by using a two-by-four to hit away the beach balls thrown at him by his younger brother. He did this once and then went for a drunken drive.

Mike Hussey: enjoys listening to Snow Patrol while enjoying a nice Camembert. Hussey is often found lying in the outfield, distraught, tears streaming down his face as he secretly listens to Chasing Cars on his iPhone.

The game itself

Cricket is a game whose length and eccentricity are the product of a time when reckless aristocrats ruling colonial countries could afford to stand on a field and chase a ball for weeks on end. The 21st century game is played over five days. This five-day rule is the result of craven modernization. In the past, cricket matches were played in what were known as Timeless Tests, where the two teams played on and on until one team won or surrendered. The last Timeless Test was between England and South Africa in 1939 and consisted of nine heady days of high-octane cricket spread over 12 days. Play was abandoned because the English had to catch a boat home. But if you go to a match, you probably only go for one day. You'll soon realize that most people who go to cricket matches spend most of their time doing other things. The more aristocratic members of the crowd will sit in a fenced-off area with Mick Jagger and watch the Daily Telegraphdiscussing which friends from public school are now in jail for aggravated robbery and eating the little triangular sandwiches their wives have made for them. The average workday fan, including England’s infamous Barmy Army (crazy lads!), spends the day topless in the sun, slowly toasting their bald heads while drinking barrel after barrel of warm beer. The Aussies do this too, but pride themselves on wearing even less clothes and drinking even more beer. Of course, everyone now buys their lunch from the Gourmet Burger Kitchens dotted around the ground, as opposed to the sausage roll stalls they had in the good old days.

With all those hours to fill, it’s natural that a kind of paralyzing, boredom-induced panic might start to set in. Don’t worry, there are things you can do to offset this.

1) Bring plenty of reading material.

2) Bring a sound system and listen to your favorite noise album (I imagine 10cc would go down well).

3) Go drink with the hardcore fans and listen to all their homophobic chants.

4) Shout at the players.

5) Sleeping.

If you are watching the match on TV, relax, you have a whole working week to absorb the action. You don’t have to give it your all as you would if you were on the field. It also means that Sky, who are showing the matches live, can have a huge advertising day. The many breaks, interruptions and reschedules of the matches mean that you can fit around 150 adverts into a day. By the end of the Ashes series you will be comparing the meerkat dot com 24 hours a day and thinking that cricket is a game whose laziness has made it completely incomprehensible in America, where the advert break is king, has become a huge money-making machine for moguls like Rupert Murdoch.

So when you wake up, drool running down your face and warm beer slowly evaporating next to you, don't worry, you're not dead, you're watching cricket.

