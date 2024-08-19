Sports
Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2024 Preseason
The 2024 college football season is almost here and there is plenty to be excited about. At Montlake, fans of Washington Husky football are getting used to all the new faces representing the Huskies this season.
But fans across the country are gearing up for an American football season with expanded playoffs, which will provide plenty of exciting storylines.
I don't expect the Washington Huskies to go as far as they did last season, which was a spectacular run. But that doesn't mean this season won't be an interesting one to follow for Washington Huskies fans.
And who among you is going to make the college football playoffs? Well…
These are the candidates I have for the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Granted, it's the preseason and these are predictions and honestly no one knows how much will change between now and the end of the season.
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Why are they here?
|
Previous rank
|
1
|
Georgian Bulldogs
|
SEC Champion
|
n/a
|
2
|
Oregon ducks
|
Big Ten Champion
|
n/a
|
3
|
Oklahoma State Cowboys
|
Big 12 Champion
|
n/a
|
4
|
Florida State Seminoles
|
ACC Champion
|
n/a
|
5
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
General
|
n/a
|
6
|
Texas Longhorns
|
General
|
n/a
|
7
|
Utah Trucks
|
General
|
n/a
|
8
|
Alabama Crimson Flood
|
General
|
n/a
|
9
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
General
|
n/a
|
10
|
Clemson Tigers
|
General
|
n/a
|
11
|
Ole Miss Rebels
|
General
|
n/a
|
12
|
Flames of Freedom
|
Highest Ranked G5 Champion
|
n/a
Yes, the SEC and Big Ten are loaded right now and it's hard not to be impressed with the talent that these two conferences have right now.
I think the Georgia Bulldogs will take the top spot because, well, Kirby Smart has put together an absolutely massive program in Athens, Georgia. There's a ton of talent on that roster returning from a season ago and it seems more than likely that they'll take the top spot in the Southeastern Conference, especially considering the injuries that the Texas Longhorns are dealing with right now.
Behind Georgia I have the Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning is more or less building an SEC team on the west coast and while the Washington Huskies have beaten the Ducks in the last three meetings between the two teams, this Oregon team looks like a legitimate national title contender.
I predict that the Oklahoma State Cowboys will have to find a way to win the always chaotic Big 12. And while I suspect that the Florida State Seminoles will take a step back this season given everything they lost last season, there is still a very good roster in Tallahassee.
I don't expect the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose to anyone other than the Oregon Ducks this season, so I'd safely put them in #5. If the Longhorns stay healthy, they have enough players to go deep this season.
And while I see Oklahoma State taking the top spot in the Big 12, I still believe the Utah Utes will have a strong season. That race should be exciting and thrilling to watch. The Alabama Crimson Tide will still be dynamic and talented as ever, and Kalen DeBoer is a good coach, even if he is no longer as beloved in the Pacific Northwest.
The Penn State Nittany Lions have a fairly manageable schedule and James Franklin should be able to guide them to the playoffs. While Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers seem to have taken a step back as a program, I wouldn't be surprised to see that team get enough wins to have a strong season.
In Oxford, Mississippi, Lane Kiffin has (not so quietly) built a truly intriguing team. The Rebels have an exciting offense and few are as good as Kiffin when it comes to both branding and working the transfer portal.
To top it all off, I think the Liberty Flames will make the College Football Playoff and represent the five-team bracket. While they didn't have much fun playing the Oregon Ducks last year, the Flames still had one of the most entertaining rushing attacks on that side of the Mississippi and managed to pull off a great run last year.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehuskyhaul.com/posts/2024-preseason-12-team-college-football-playoff-rankings-prediction
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2024 Preseason
- COVID-related smell loss linked to brain changes
- Imran Khan fears authorities will force arrested former intelligence chief to testify against him – ThePrint – PTIFeed
- Beijing seeks echoes of past as new Vietnamese leader To Lam visits Xi Jinping
- Indian PM Modi to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky
- Outgoing Indonesian President Appoints Prabowo Subian as Advisor | World News
- Why I'm not voting for Kamala Harris | US Election 2024
- A Guide to Cricket and the Ashes
- Exclusive: John Kelly Dismisses Trump's Comment That Civilian Award Is Much Better Than Medal of Honor: Not Even Close
- 'Non-commitment' representative: 'We're looking for a ceasefire' by Harris
- United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announces 2024 U.S. Paralympic team
- 'Golden Opportunity' – Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Suddenly Brace for 'Critical' Fed Price Quake