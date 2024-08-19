Dallas Stars hockey team brings $55 million youth sports facility to Northlake in Denton County





Staff reports On your marks, get set. Denton County youth, sharpen your skates. A $55 million multi-sport youth facility is planned near State Highway 114 and Chadwick Parkway in Northlake, in a partnership between the city and the Dallas Stars, a division of the National Hockey League. The Northlake facility, which totals approximately 225,000 square feet, is being developed as part of a 30-year lease with the Dallas Stars in a deal that carries an annual rent of approximately $1.6 million, with annual rent increases supported by the NHL, CoStar News reported end of July. “The city will own this facility and it will literally not cost us a dime of taxpayer money,” Mayor David Rettig told CoStar. “This will create a destination in a region with a very active hockey community. It will also have some of the best air conditioning in Texas.” Closing a deal Rettig reportedly oversaw the transfer of about 12 acres from Western Securities to the city of Northlake, which then allowed the city to lease the land. In addition to two NHL-sized ice rinks for the Dallas Stars youth teams, there are plans for eight basketball courts that could be converted into 16 volleyball courts. Rettig told CoStar that he expects the city to become a hub for youth sports in the coming years. View of a similar facility planned in Farmers Branch. Developers will also be allowed to build up to 900 apartments, restaurants, entertainment space and 60,000 square feet of retail. request for qualifications/proposals was released earlier this year. WRA Architects is the project architect and Lee Lewis Construction will act as the main contractor. “This is without a doubt the largest economic development project we’ve ever done,” Rettig said in the CoStar report, adding that he expects the development costs to be recouped within five years of the lease. “This will create a destination and bring people from all over the region to the city.” North Lake is located in Denton County and had a population of approximately 5,201 as of 2020, according to the U.S. Census. Dallas Stars Facilities in North Texas The Dallas Stars have invested in youth sports facilities in North Texas to reach more athletes. By 2025, the club expects to own or operate 11 youth sports facilities focused on basketball, volleyball and, of course, hockey, CoStar reports. Last year, the Stars began construction on their 81,780-square-foot multi-sport facility in Farmers Branch, which is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, the article said. In October 2022, the Stars purchased a multi-sport facility of approximately 38,000 square feethome of Texas Advantage Volleyball, featuring four NBA hardwood basketball courts, eight USA Volleyball courts and a food court in Lewisville. Currently, the nine existing Stars facilities in the region have more than 80,000 participants in youth and recreational sports leagues, the team says, and the facilities attract approximately 8.5 million visitors annually.

