Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Chinese Taipei wins medals at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.





How many medals did Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) win at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games? Find out!

Chinese Taipei's medal table at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games: Gold medals : 0

: 0 S silver medals : 0

: 0 Bronze medals: 0

0 Total: 0 Chinese Taipei's medal table at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Gold medals : 2

: 2 Silver medals : 0

: 0 Bronze medals : 5

: 5 Total: 7 This is the 16th time that Chinese Taipei (the name given by the Taiwanese delegation for the Olympic Games since 1980) has participated in a Summer Olympics. From July 26 to August 11, 2024 and again from August 28 to September 8, many fans will cheer Athletes from Chinese Taipei at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after having already made their mark at the previous Summer Olympics, in Tokyo in 2021. Indeed, Chinese Taipei left Tokyo with no fewer than 16 medals (gold, silver and bronze) in various disciplinesin particular badminton And weightlifting. Here's a look back at the achievements of athletes from Chinese Taipei at previous Games. Chinese Taipei's Achievements and Medals at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: 2 gold medals : Kuo Hsing-chun in weightlifting and Lee Yang & Wang Chi-lin in badminton

: Kuo Hsing-chun in and Lee Yang & Wang Chi-lin in 4 Silver Medals : Yang Yung-wei in judo Deng Yu-cheng, Tang Chih-chun and Wei Chun-heng archery Lee Chih-kai in gymnastics Tai Tzu-ying in badminton

: Yang Yung-wei in Deng Yu-cheng, Tang Chih-chun and Wei Chun-heng Lee Chih-kai in Tai Tzu-ying in 6 bronze medals: Lo Chia-ling in taekwondoby Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching table tennisChen Wen Huei in weightliftingPan Cheng-tsung in golfHuang Hsiao-wen in boxingWen Tzu-yun in karate. Please note that this medal guide for Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be updated. So don't forget to bookmark this page if you are interested in the information! Paris 2024: discover the medal table per country for these Paralympic Games

Paris 2024: discover the medal table per country for these Paralympic Games

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games promise a unique sporting spectacle, with more than 180 countries participating. Will France be able to shine on home soil?

