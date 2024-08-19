Cricketers' union to investigate 'broken' structure of sport

Text size





The World Cricketers' Association has launched a ground-breaking investigation into the sport's “broken and unsustainable” schedule.

The players' union, formerly known as FICA, plans to present a solution that would allow international cricket and domestic competitions to “co-exist in a clear, coherent calendar” for all.

Former England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and former Pakistan women's national team captain Sana Mir are part of a six-person panel that will work with independent advisers on the inquiry.

They will make recommendations to the WCA Board, after consultation with players, administrators, team owners and broadcasters.

“The current model is broken and unsustainable,” the WCA said in a statement on Monday.

“Confusing and chaotic global scheduling and a lack of clarity around the interplay between international cricket and domestic competitions means players are increasingly forced to choose between representing their country and maximising their careers.”

“There is an urgent need for change to create lasting clarity and value for players, boards and fans.”

WCA chairman Heath Mills added: “We are pleased that cricket has such a wide range of options and that there are three basic formats, both at international level and in domestic competitions.

“To date, the game’s leadership has collectively failed to create a clear and coherent global structure within which they can coexist. We have all but given up hope that it will do so.”

Research by the Professional Cricketers' Association in May found that 81 per cent of players were concerned about the physical toll of domestic matches, with little time for adequate rest and recovery.

In 2022, the ECB recommended limiting the amount of domestic cricket in a performance review, but the proposals were rejected by England's county teams.

Former England captain Joe Root recently said: “Clearly the schedule needs to be changed to see long-term benefits for English cricket.”

smg/dmc