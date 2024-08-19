Pieces of Michigan Football's 'Positionless Defense' Now Taking Shape

Those in and around the Michigan football program aren't trying to fit a square into a round hole, but rather they're trying to make sure every player is in exactly the right spot to help Team 145 maximize its potential.

With that in mind, new defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan explained the concept of a positionless defense, an idea that was created by new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. On the surface, it’s simple. UM wants as many players as possible to play as many positions as possible.

For the players on the unit, that philosophy isn't so much a wholesale change as an adjustment to the way Martindale's predecessors talked about defense. Jesse Minter and Mike MacDonald called their malleable, shape-shifting defense an “amoeba,” but it comes with a certain inherent trust in the defense's new architect.

“We want to be a positionless defense where guys can play multiple positions,” Morgan, also the defense's passing game coordinator, said during a news conference Sunday. “If you can get a guy on third down (and the offense can't), you know what he's doing. I think that's something Coach Wink has coached for 20 years in the NFL and almost another 20 years in college, (and) I think that's his specialty, finding roles for guys.

SABINE:Sherrone Moore, Michigan football staff not afraid to puff out chest for title defense

With fall camp now in its final stages, there are just 12 days left until the season opener on Aug. 31 against Fresno State (7:30 p.m., NBC). The depth chart is slowly but surely taking shape and players are starting to find their place on it.

Sure, there were a few no-brainer starters, like preseason All-American defensive back Will Johnson or defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but elsewhere the competition for starting spots was fierce. At the No. 2 cornerback spot, sophomore Jyaire Hill is now the “early favorite” according to Morgan.

Morgan said that's partly because he's spent more time on the job than the two new CBs who joined the team via the transfer portal this summer, Aamir Hall (Albany) and Ricky Johnson (UNLV), but it remains “an ongoing battle.”

Something similar applies to nickel, a key position to replace last year's American star Mike Sainrisitl, who now plays for the Washington Commanders. Reportedly, it is Zeke Berry who will be closer to the job than Ja'Den McBurrows.

“Zeke is going to be a guy we're going to try to move,” Morgan said. “He plays high and low. He tries to take that leadership role. We have some talented guys like Zeke; they just haven't played that much.”

Part of the reason someone like Berry can move despite never being a full-time starter at this level is because of the way the defense has been installed over the past few months. It’s a process that began over the summer, when the defense wasn’t a living, breathing entity so much as X’s on a chalkboard.

[ MUST LISTEN:Make“Hail Yes!” your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple,Spotify) ]

The idea of ​​these lessons is to teach each player how all positions interact with each other, rather than just learning one position. Players can know their role and where their support comes from based on the call and their formation.

Sure, it’s a lot to ask of players who haven’t said it before, but then again, playing for Michigan is already a lot to ask. That’s why they brought in four defensive backs in Hall, Ricky Johnson, Jaden Mangham and the veteran Wesley Walker, who has played both down and up the defense; UM wanted the depth and experience in the room to be able to move pieces.

It's not like it's a certain position, this is the corner, this is the safety, Morgan said. We try to teach the boys different techniques. If you're a half-field player, playing a man in the slot, pressing the slot, whoever's in that position, they already know that technique.

“So now when we make a call in the corner, it's a half-field player, which is what safeties usually do, who know how to use those techniques.

In addition to the advantages the defense has from having a number of players play in a handful of positions, the offense would also have to work hard against these changing coverages.

Those in the room with tight ends coach Steve Casula should already have a good understanding of the offense. They’re the only position on the field where the unit is expected to block like linemen and catch passes like wideouts, but now that’s been emphasized even more.

Casula said his team is “lucky” to play against a defense that is so versatile. He called it a “great tool” and said it helps his guys get general “indicators” that can help identify coverage or where the pressure is coming from if they play against it enough.

Numbers matter, who’s where matters in relation to the formation, whether they’re over a tight end or a running back, whether they’re a receiver, what kind of bodies are over who, Casula began. When you get into the more exotic personnel lineups on third down, yeah, we’re definitely tested, but it’s great.

“It prepares us for our schedule, where we have players playing multiple defensive packages. You have to know, 'Hey, in this situation, this player is playing corner, and as soon as they play nickel defense, he's playing nickel, and what does that mean for us?' They definitely have a lot to do (on defense), but it's only made us better. We're definitely thankful that we get to deal with this every day, and not just to prepare for a new opponent.

These elite opponents will come fast and furious this year, with high-flying spread offenses like USC and Texas in the first month, elite offenses with mobile quarterbacks in top five opponents Oregon and Ohio State, and also west coast teams like Washington or Fresno State, both of which were top 25 teams in January.

There are still two weeks left in the camp and UM plans to use every day to get the participant list in order for the upcoming tests.

(Martindale's) going to find the top 22 kids or whatever it is, and he's going to figure out what role those guys play,” Morgan said. “We're still in that kind of developmental stage. We've got two weeks, which I think is really exciting for us. Every day we can try to find a way to get better.”