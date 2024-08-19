Highlights from the Arrowhead Girls Tennis Quad





Whitefish Bay's No. 1 singles player Clare Schaefer will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead No. 1 doubles player Mekenna Verhagen will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Whitefish Bay #2 doubles player Emerson Mattke competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead's No. 1 singles player Emily Muresan will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team at Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Divine Savior Holy Angels doubles player Lydia Packee competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead doubles player Jacquelyn Cox will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team at Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Divine Savior Holy Angels No. 2 singles player Saylor Masters will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead doubles player Sarah Neubert will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team at Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Middleton No. 2 singles player Sophia Pientka will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Lizzie Stuckslager, the Divine Savior Holy Angels' No. 1 singles player, will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Whitefish Bay's No. 1 doubles player Elena Kemp competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Divine Savior Holy Angels doubles player Abby Frasher competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Middleton's No. 1 singles player Sophie Shi will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead No. 1 doubles player Isabella Heidenberger will compete in the Arrowhead girls tennis varsity quad in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Whitefish Bay's No. 2 singles player Luella Fearday will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Lily Schulz, doubles player at Arrowhead No. 2, will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Whitefish Bay's No. 1 singles player Clare Schaefer will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Catherine Moews, Divine Savior Holy Angels #2 doubles player, competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead No. 2 singles player Iris Liu will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Divine Savior Holy Angels doubles player Lydia Packee competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mackenzie Good, Whitefish Bay's No. 2 doubles player, will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead doubles player Sarah Neubert will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team at Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Divine Savior Holy Angels #2 doubles player Cate Roberts competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead's No. 1 singles player Emily Muresan will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team at Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Whitefish Bay No. 1 doubles player Carly Pence competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead No. 2 singles player Mekenna Verhagen will compete in the Arrowhead girls tennis varsity quad in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Divine Savior Holy Angels doubles player Amelia Stuckslager competes for the Arrowhead girls tennis team in Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead No. 1 doubles player Isabella Heidenberger will compete for the Arrowhead girls tennis team at Hartland on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

