



The Cameroon Organisation for the Fight against Doping in Sport (Cameroon NADO) has been formally deemed to be in non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed in an official release on August 5th. Cameroon's NADO was first added to WADA's compliance list in March after it failed to address non-conformities in its anti-doping program identified through a Code Compliance Questionnaire. The organization was given until July 11 to correct these non-conformities, at which time WADA sent a formal notice with the proposed consequences and reinstatement conditions. As a as a result of its non-compliant statusThe Cameroonian NADO will lose its WADA privileges until reinstated. This includes holding leadership positions, organizing events, participating in WADA programs or activities, and receiving funding. Furthermore, Cameroon shall not host regional, continental or world championships. The national flag shall not be flown at such major events and representatives of Cameroonian NADOs shall not serve as members on governing bodies of other signatories to the Code. The organization's non-compliant status and subsequent consequences came into effect at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Cameroon had six athletes competing at the Paris Olympics, representing their country in athletics, swimming, judo and table tennis. The two swimmers from the country were Giorgio Armani Nguichie Kamseu Kamognewho contested the 100 meter freestyle, and Grace Manuela Nguelo'Owho contested the 50-meter freestyle. Neither athlete advanced beyond the preliminary rounds of their races. In addition to Cameroon, there are currently two other non-compliant signatories to the Code: the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/cameroon-nado-declared-non-compliant-with-world-anti-doping-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos