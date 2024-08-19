Two-month break to prepare Cummins for India

Pat Cummins will play no more than one match in the Sheffield Shield before the Test summer begins as the Australia captain balances his workload in preparation for the match against India.

Cummins will skip the tour of England and Scotland in September after spending just two days at home between February and July.

The pacey player has been given two months off from bowling by Cricket Australia's coaching staff, his first proper break in almost two years.

He will return to bowling at the end of September but will play only one of four Shield matches for NSW before the first Test in Perth on November 24.

Instead, the 31-year-old will play in a one-day series for Australia against Pakistan, as part of a build-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I've got those ODIs and I definitely want to be part of that series,” Cummins said.

“I would say at least a one-day game in NSW, if not a Shield game, before the ODIs.

“Right now the priority is to train in the gym and decide again in a few weeks how to proceed.

“I'm just trying to fill the bucket again after two years of non-stop bowling. (I hope) I can play that first Test in as good a position as I've been in for a number of years.”

Cummins and a future pace star shine at a launch event for Play Cricket Week on Monday // Getty

Cummins also said his decision to play in the Indian Premier League and Major League Cricket in the US was not a matter of club versus country.

“This has been an interesting year because the period leading up to the summer was always planned,” Cummins said.

“MLC showed up late and when we went over the schedule, the summer preparation wasn't changed.”

The workload is expected to increase dramatically this summer as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will consist of five Tests for the first time.

Australia also flies to Sri Lanka in mid-January for a Test series, the last two of seven red-ball matches in two and a half months.

But Cummins predicted the participation of both Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh would prove crucial this summer.

Green and Marsh bowled just 24 and 25 overs respectively in five Test matches last summer, but Cummins expected that to change against India.

“We haven't had to use them as much as we thought, which is great,” Cummins said.

“The past summers have seen relatively light and fast test matches.

“I suspect this summer will be a little bit different at times. We'll rely on Cam Green and Mitch Marsh a little bit more.

“Even someone like Cam Green started out in Shield cricket as a bowler really, but hasn't had to bowl much in Test matches.

“We are really lucky that Nathan Lyon bowls a lot of overs, so you don't necessarily have to hire an all-rounder.

“But it makes a big difference to have that fifth bowling option. We have six.”