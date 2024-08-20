W&M Mens Tennis announces 2024 fall schedule





The Tribe’s only home event is the W&M UTR Tournament, Nov. 1-3. This is the second consecutive season the program has hosted a UTR event in Williamsburg in the fall. The Universal Tennis College Circuits is a series of open, tiered, prize-money tournaments hosted by college campuses. These events attract top players from across the country and provide high-level college, adult, and junior players the opportunity to compete and improve their UTR rating. Outside of the ITA events, the Tribe will compete in four tournaments outside of Williamsburg, spread out over four consecutive weeks in September and October. W&M will open the fall season with the Seahawk Invitational, Sept. 13-15, for the second straight season. The Tribe returns to the state of Virginia for four consecutive events, beginning with the ODU UTR Tournament, Sept. 20-22. Last season, the Green and Gold traveled to compete in the NYCC College Tennis Invitational in Norfolk. W&M will compete in the Liberty Invitational in Lynchburg the following weekend, Sept. 27-29. For the sixth time in the past seven years, the Tribe will compete in the River City Open at both the University of Richmond and the Collegiate School. The event is scheduled for October 4-6. The ITA Atlantic Region Championships are scheduled for October 10-14 in Norfolk, Virginia. The regional draw is singles: minimum 64 players in the main draw and minimum 64 players in the qualifying tournaments, and doubles: minimum 32 teams in the main draw and minimum 32 teams in the qualifying tournaments. From these, the two singles finalists and the doubles champion qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The first major ITA event of the fall, and the first opportunity to qualify for nationals, is the All-American Championships, September 21-29 in Tulsa, Okla. The event will have a singles draw size of 128, qualifying (64), main draw (64), and doubles draw of 32, qualifying (32), main draw (32). From this, 10 singles players (eight main-draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four main-draw doubles semifinalists will qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, which have been moved to the fall as part of a two-year pilot program beginning in 2024. The ITA will host two qualifying events for the NCAA Individual Championships from November 7-10. The first is the ITA Conference Masters Championships in San Diego, Calif., and the second is the Sectional Championships in Chapel Hill, N.C. For the Sectional Championships, the draw is 32 players for singles and 16 teams for doubles, with six singles teams (semifinalists, two quarterfinal playoff winners) and three doubles teams (champion, finalist, third place) qualifying for the NCAA Championships. The Conference Masters Championships will feature a 32-player singles and 32-player doubles team draw with four players qualifying in singles (semifinalists) and three doubles teams (champion, finalist, third place). Each NCAA AQ-eligible, DI conference will designate one singles player and one doubles team of each gender to compete in the event.

