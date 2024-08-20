After gold: A look at how some Olympic champions are welcomed home

Once Letsile Tebogo crossed the finish line and won the 200-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics, people in his home country of Botswana began dancing in the streets.

The celebrations continued and when Tebogo returned home last week, more than 20,000 people filled the country's largest stadium to welcome him.

Tebogo gave a short speech thanking the crowd and the government for their support.

To the government for flying my family over to see me perform. [things]he said, I am grateful for that too.

Winning a gold medal at the Olympics is a huge achievement. And some athletes who reach the top of the podium get much more than that shiny piece of hardware. Whether cash prizes belong at the Olympics, however, has become a topic of debate.

In Botswana, the money that financed Tebogo has now dried up. The president's office has asked people to donate to a reward fund for the country's Olympians.

This kind of reward is unusual. More common is that athletes receive no prize money at all, as in the UK and Sweden, or a lot of money.

Team Hong Kong's Vivian Kong will receive more than $750,000 for her gold medal in fencing.

In the Philippines, athletes were greeted last week in the capital Manila with parades and a ceremony at the presidential palace. The team’s star gymnast, Carlos Yulo, also received $100,000, free food and haircuts for life, and a new place to call home: a fully furnished apartment, complete with a coffee table designed to resemble an Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem brought the javelin throw gold and reportedly received nearly $600,000 and two new cars plus free gas for life. As a finishing touch, his new license plate number is 92.97, the distance that won him the gold in Paris.

Even newcomers to the Olympic Games often receive a bonus from their sponsors or even a completely new, larger sponsor.

Athletics

The sports governing body World Athletics has also created a new funding stream for track and field athletes.

The group's initial plan was to give all Olympic track and field champions $50,000.

Thea LaFond-Gadson, who won gold in the triple jump for the small island nation of Dominica, is one of the first athletes ever to receive prize money from an international sports federation.

I want to say that within 48 hours of me joining, I had the papers in my hands, she said. They were very quick with it.

She said she plans to use the money for a down payment on a house. She had managed to compete in two previous Olympics by working full-time as a teacher.

She explained that it was actually a way to get access to a gym, because I could hitchhike in the building in the morning.

Opposition from the IOC

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is against such payments.

Members believe that sports federations should focus on reducing inequalities between countries rather than handing out prizes to winners.

Thea LaFond-Gadson disagrees and believes the IOC should cut a check.

Getting to the Olympics is honestly one of the hardest journeys you can take for your athletic career, she said. And so I think if they could help you out a little bit financially, it would be great.

But according to Mark Conrad, a professor of sports law at Fordham University, the chances of that happening are slim.

I think it's theoretically possible if there's enough pressure on the IOC in the future to do that, Conrad said. But I think as more and more countries pay athletes, the IOC will say in a way that this will be taken care of by different countries if they want it.

The problem is that it is inconsistent and varies from country to country.

LaFond-Gadson said she has not received any bonuses or gifts from Dominica since her win. But she said she looks forward to a warm welcome when she returns to the island later this month.