Sports
South Australia's failure to win cricket's Sheffield Shield in almost 30 years is 'unacceptable' for former champions
It is one of Australia's longest and most high-profile modern sporting droughts, and it has not gone down well with two former players.
South Australia last won their Sheffield Shield title in the 1995/96 season, almost thirty years ago.
Former legspinner Peter McIntyre has fond memories of that victory, in which he played a key role, but the lack of success since then has him concerned.
“I use the term 'unacceptable', you can't go almost 30 years without winning the Shield. It's alarming,” he said.
“We need to win the Shield, and we need to win it as soon as possible.”
Star batsman Greg Blewett, who served Australia with distinction, said he was surprised his beloved state team had not won the Shield since the 1990s.
“There are really no excuses for not winning a title for so long,” he said.
McIntyre and Blewett played key roles in the state's last Shield-winning season, a summer that saw South Africa top the table and secure the hosting rights for the 1996 finals.
South Australia only needed a draw to clinch silver, but Western Australia were dominant throughout the five days and looked set to take victory.
But after Blewett scored a challenging second innings half-century, McIntyre and fellow SA player Shane George teamed up for a thrilling last-wicket duo against WA's very strong bowling attack.
As news of the potential victory spread, thousands of fans rushed to Adelaide Oval and stormed the field in cheers when McIntyre blocked the final ball of the match.
Test players Darren Lehmann and Jason Gillespie were also part of the winning team.
“The bond and connection when we won was unbelievable, you never lose that,” McIntyre recalls.
“It was exciting, but I have great memories of it. I still can't believe it was the last time we won,” Blewett mused.
Since then, South Australia have come close to victory, reaching the finals twice under coach Jamie Siddons. Siddons was captain when South Australia last won, but lost both times to Victoria.
The team was also a contender under the coaching tenure of Darren Berry, with some experts claiming he was fired prematurely.
But in a six-team league, the lack of success is devastating.
Four years ago, former decorated national player Mike Hussey was asked to conduct an extensive review and made a series of recommendations to improve cricket in South Africa.
In his report he looked at the perception of a culture of mediocrity and came to 13 key findings, including the need for better coaching at all levels, better player development and a stronger player recruitment strategy.
There have been a number of changes but Jason Gillespie's tenure as coach ended in another failure when he stepped down to coach Pakistan at the end of last season.
What do McIntyre and Blewett think is wrong with cricket in South Australia?
McIntyre currently serves as an independent member of a strategic committee established by the SA Cricket Association to promote higher standards.
The association has already introduced a two-division competition at the highest level of cricket, which is leading to better results.
He believes that youth development and lack of access to good cricket grounds, especially in private schools, also pose challenges.
While cultivating local talent is one thing, McIntyre and Blewett believe this must be coupled with a successful recruitment campaign.
“You have to have a combination of both. All sports are doing it now, AFL draft, basketball, they're all bringing players in from out of state to make sure they fill certain needs,” McIntyre said.
Player recruitment in recent seasons has had its share of successes and failures, with batsmen Jake Fraser-McGurk and Nathan McSweeney hitting the mark.
Batsmen Jason Sangha and Mackenzie Harvey have also been added for the upcoming season.
But Blewett remains pessimistic about the outlook.
“If some of those guys in the top four or five don't have great seasons, I can't imagine us being successful,” he said.
Much has been attributed to the lack of form of opener Henry Hunt, once regarded as a future Australian player.
“He's always had so much talent around him, but at 27 he should be playing at his best,” Blewett said.
“He's probably gone downhill. We need Henry Hunt to have a really good season.”
Hunt not only needs to find his best form but also show that he has recovered from the horrific facial injury he sustained in a one-day match last season.
McIntyre is also confident the federation cannot continue to change coaches and supports the appointment of former Australian Test player Ryan Harris.
Despite that preference, McIntyre and Blewett fundamentally agree on one thing.
They both want South Africa's Nathan McSweeney to become the captain who lifts the Sheffield Shield at the end of the summer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-08-20/sa-sheffield-shield-cricket-drought/104146434
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- South Australia's failure to win cricket's Sheffield Shield in almost 30 years is 'unacceptable' for former champions
- Xi Jinping meets Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing, calls for 'better management' of South China Sea disputes
- Majority of Britons believe UK is heading in wrong direction
- Jokowi reshuffles cabinet two months before end of term DW 19.08.2024
- How and When to See the Rare Super Blue Moon
- After gold: A look at how some Olympic champions are welcomed home
- Van Jones: Kamala Harris 'set this country on fire'
- No, Taylor Swift Did Not Support Donald Trump. A Look Back at the Pop Star's Political History
- Trkiyes AK Party to Launch Workshop for New Constitution
- 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll: Field Hockey
- New Alzheimer's study finds where you live may affect your chances of diagnosis : NPR
- Indian President Modi to visit Ukraine on Friday, weeks after Russia trip | Russia-Ukraine War