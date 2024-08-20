South Australia's failure to win cricket's Sheffield Shield in almost 30 years is 'unacceptable' for former champions

It is one of Australia's longest and most high-profile modern sporting droughts, and it has not gone down well with two former players.

South Australia last won their Sheffield Shield title in the 1995/96 season, almost thirty years ago.

Former legspinner Peter McIntyre has fond memories of that victory, in which he played a key role, but the lack of success since then has him concerned.

Peter McIntyre was at the cradle when South Africa drew the final of the 1995/96 season and won the Shield. (Supplied: South Australian Cricket Association)

“I use the term 'unacceptable', you can't go almost 30 years without winning the Shield. It's alarming,” he said.

“We need to win the Shield, and we need to win it as soon as possible.”

Star batsman Greg Blewett, who served Australia with distinction, said he was surprised his beloved state team had not won the Shield since the 1990s.

“There are really no excuses for not winning a title for so long,” he said.

Greg Blewett scored an impressive 72 in the second innings. (ABC News: Justin Hewitson)

McIntyre and Blewett played key roles in the state's last Shield-winning season, a summer that saw South Africa top the table and secure the hosting rights for the 1996 finals.

South Australia only needed a draw to clinch silver, but Western Australia were dominant throughout the five days and looked set to take victory.

But after Blewett scored a challenging second innings half-century, McIntyre and fellow SA player Shane George teamed up for a thrilling last-wicket duo against WA's very strong bowling attack.

At the end of the match, cheering fans flooded into Adelaide Oval. (Supplied: South Australian Cricket Association)

As news of the potential victory spread, thousands of fans rushed to Adelaide Oval and stormed the field in cheers when McIntyre blocked the final ball of the match.

Test players Darren Lehmann and Jason Gillespie were also part of the winning team.

“The bond and connection when we won was unbelievable, you never lose that,” McIntyre recalls.

“It was exciting, but I have great memories of it. I still can't believe it was the last time we won,” Blewett mused.

Since then, South Australia have come close to victory, reaching the finals twice under coach Jamie Siddons. Siddons was captain when South Australia last won, but lost both times to Victoria.

The team was also a contender under the coaching tenure of Darren Berry, with some experts claiming he was fired prematurely.

But in a six-team league, the lack of success is devastating.

SA captain Jamie Siddons lifts the Sheffield Shield at Adelaide Oval. (Supplied: South Australian Cricket Association)

Four years ago, former decorated national player Mike Hussey was asked to conduct an extensive review and made a series of recommendations to improve cricket in South Africa.

In his report he looked at the perception of a culture of mediocrity and came to 13 key findings, including the need for better coaching at all levels, better player development and a stronger player recruitment strategy.

There have been a number of changes but Jason Gillespie's tenure as coach ended in another failure when he stepped down to coach Pakistan at the end of last season.

What do McIntyre and Blewett think is wrong with cricket in South Australia?

McIntyre currently serves as an independent member of a strategic committee established by the SA Cricket Association to promote higher standards.

Tim Nielsen and Darren Lehmann after the 1995/96 triumph. (Supplied: South Australian Cricket Association)

The association has already introduced a two-division competition at the highest level of cricket, which is leading to better results.

He believes that youth development and lack of access to good cricket grounds, especially in private schools, also pose challenges.

While cultivating local talent is one thing, McIntyre and Blewett believe this must be coupled with a successful recruitment campaign.

“You have to have a combination of both. All sports are doing it now, AFL draft, basketball, they're all bringing players in from out of state to make sure they fill certain needs,” McIntyre said.

Peter McIntyre is frustrated by South Australia's lack of success in the Sheffield Shield. (ABC News: Matthew Smith)

Player recruitment in recent seasons has had its share of successes and failures, with batsmen Jake Fraser-McGurk and Nathan McSweeney hitting the mark.

Batsmen Jason Sangha and Mackenzie Harvey have also been added for the upcoming season.

But Blewett remains pessimistic about the outlook.

“If some of those guys in the top four or five don't have great seasons, I can't imagine us being successful,” he said.

The moment South Australia clinched its last Sheffield Shield title. (Supplied: South Australian Cricket Association)

Much has been attributed to the lack of form of opener Henry Hunt, once regarded as a future Australian player.

“He's always had so much talent around him, but at 27 he should be playing at his best,” Blewett said.

“He's probably gone downhill. We need Henry Hunt to have a really good season.”

Hunt not only needs to find his best form but also show that he has recovered from the horrific facial injury he sustained in a one-day match last season.

McIntyre is also confident the federation cannot continue to change coaches and supports the appointment of former Australian Test player Ryan Harris.

Despite that preference, McIntyre and Blewett fundamentally agree on one thing.

They both want South Africa's Nathan McSweeney to become the captain who lifts the Sheffield Shield at the end of the summer.