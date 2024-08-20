Tiger Tennis Team Ready to Make a Mark This Season











SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK FEATHERS The Rock Springs High School tennis team is gearing up for an exciting season, with high expectations and a focus on family-style camaraderie. Led by head coach Darin Anderson, the team will kick off the season on Tuesday with matches against Powell and Cody at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. “Our primary goal is always for our athletes and their families to have a great tennis experience,” Anderson said, emphasizing the program’s dedication to creating a fun, hardworking environment. “We pride ourselves on running a fun, hardworking, family-oriented program.” The Tigers will be looking to build on the momentum of last season, which was one of their best under Anderson's eight-year tenure. Advertisement – Story continues below… “Our girls placed 6th at state, and our boys just missed out on the top 10,” Anderson noted. “Our goal for the season remains for both teams to be in the top 10 or higher in Gillette in September.” Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these great sponsors: Leadership and team cohesion play a crucial role in the Tigers' success. Anderson praised the team's leaders for their dedication during the off-season, particularly their efforts to organize hitting sessions and support team activities. “We have a core group that organizes team hitting sessions outside of what the coaching staff puts together,” Anderson said. “They also help with fundraising, our team mural on the courts and many other activities. We are a tennis family that looks out for each other!” When it comes to determining the varsity roster, Anderson and his coaching staff take a hands-on approach. “After the coaching staff sees them all demonstrate basic and advanced tennis skills and strategies, we look at their skill levels and our overall numbers and divide them into two groups,” Anderson explained. Ultimately, only 16 players (eight boys and eight girls) will represent the Tigers at Regionals and State, with four alternates on hand in case of injuries. Anderson emphasized the team's core values, which revolve around respect, hard work and perseverance. “Our core values ​​start with respecting yourself and your family,” he said. “We emphasize the ideals of hard work, perseverance and grit. We also encourage our athletes to cheer each other on and support those who are struggling in any way.” Fundraising is another vital aspect of the program, with the team relying on the support of the community through their annual banner fundraiser. “Local businesses, organizations and families donate to our program and in turn we put their names and company logos on the banner,” Anderson said. The team also participates in ticket sales to other Tiger teams’ games and events to raise additional funds. Looking ahead, Anderson hopes more of his athletes will play tennis at the collegiate level. “We currently have a former member of the Tiger Tennis Family playing collegiate tennis at Iowa,” he said. “I hope more of our Tigers will receive tennis credit for their expanded educational opportunities.” As the Tigers prepare to take the field, Anderson and his team are focused on maintaining their strong foundation as they strive for continued success at the regional and state level. With a dedicated group of players and a supportive community behind them, the Tigers are ready to make their mark this season.

