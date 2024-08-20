2024 PSAC Preseason Coaches Poll: Field Hockey





SHIPPENSBURG, Pennsylvania. The Shippensburg University hockey team is ranked third in the 2024 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Preseason Coaches' Poll, released Monday afternoon by the conference office. The preseason coaches' poll is selected by the league's coaches and was announced on the league's social media channels. The conference does not allow coaches to vote for their own teams in the preseason polls. Shippensburg went 15-5 in 2023 and made its third straight trip to the NCAA Division II Championships, losing 2-1 to Kutztown on a penalty kick with less than three minutes left in the national semifinals. SU finished the regular season second in the PSAC standings and lost to East Stroudsburg in overtime in the PSAC Championship game, 2-1. Defending national champions KU received eight of the 10 first-place votes and sit atop the poll. National runners-up ETSU received one first-place vote and sit in second place, ahead of the Raiders. The Raiders received one first-place vote. West Chester and Bloomsburg round out the Top 5. Frostburg State has joined the PSAC as an associate member for field hockey. The Bobcats were voted ninth in the preseason poll. Yesterday the players reported for the training camp and the team held its first practice match today at 12:00. Shippensburg opens its 2024 campaign on Sept. 6 at Mount Olive. The home schedule begins at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 against New Haven. All home games will be held at Robb Sports Complex. 2024 PSAC Preseason Field Hockey Coaches' Poll (First place votes are indicated in parentheses; teams may not vote for themselves) 1. Kutzstad (8)

2. East Stroudsburg (1)

3. Schippensburg (1) 4. West Chester

5.Bloomsburg

6. Millersville

7.Mansfield

8. IUP

9. Frostburg State

10. Smooth rock

