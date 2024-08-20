Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, selections, streaming info and everything you need to know about UTT season 5





In the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis, reigning champions Goa Challengers and newcomer Jaipur Patriots kick off the table tennis spectacle. A total of 23 matches will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7. This time, eight teams, compared to six last season, will compete for the coveted title. World No. 10 Bernadette Szocs, World No. 16 Nina Mittelham and Nigerian legend, World No. 19 Quadri Aruna, are among the world's best players competing. They will be joined by star Indian paddlers including Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 40) and Manika Batra (WR 28). UTT 2024 will also feature promising Indian talents such as Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Poymantee Baisya, Abhinandh PB, Jeet Chandra and Yashansh Malik. The franchise-based competition will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action. Matches will kick off at 7:30pm, with six double-headers scheduled, with the first match starting at 5pm, followed by the second at 7:30pm. The semi-finals are scheduled for 5 and 6 September, with the final on 7 September. Debutant team Ahmedabad SG Pipers open their campaign against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on day two, while Chennai Lions take on PBG Bengaluru Smashers in a thrilling southern derby later on the same day. Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT will play their opening match against each other on August 24. Explanation of the new format: The addition of two new teams this season introduces a slight change to the competition format. Teams are divided into two groups of four for the league stage. Each team plays five draws, once against the three teams in their group and two teams randomly selected from the other group. The top four teams in the rankings advance to the knockout stage, with the semi-finals pitting team No. 1 against team No. 4 and team No. 2 against team No. 3. Each match consists of five matches: two men's singles, two women's singles and one mixed doubles. Teams: SG Pipers of Ahmedabad: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya Lions of Chennai: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal Dabang Delhi: Andreas Levenko (AUT), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (THA), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik Bengaluru Smashers: Alvaro Robels (ESP), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade Jaipur Patriots*: Cho Seungmin (KOR), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit, Suthasini Savettabut Poneri Paltan: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (POR), Natalia Bajor (POL), Yashini Sivasankar UMumba: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee *Replacement for Sreeja Akula yet to be announced Streaming/Broadcast Information: UTT 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and streamed on JioCinema. UTT 2024 full schedule

Thursday, August 22: Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots – 19:30 hrs IST Friday, August 23: Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers – 17:00 hrs IST Friday, August 23: Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers – 19:30 hrs IST August 24, Saturday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT – 5:00 PM IST Saturday, August 24: Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers – 19:30 hrs IST August 25, Sunday: Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC – 5:00 PM IST August 25, Sunday: U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots – 19:30 hrs IST August 26, Monday: Bengaluru Smashers vs. Puneri Paltan TT – 7:30 PM IST August 27, Tuesday: U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers – 19:30 hrs IST August 28, Wednesday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers – 7:30 PM IST Thursday, August 29: Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots – 7:30 PM IST Friday, August 30: Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT – 5:00 PM IST August 30, Friday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT – 7:30 PM IST August 31, Saturday: Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers – 5:00 PM IST August 31, Saturday: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers – 7:30 PM IST September 1, Sunday: Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots – 5:00 PM IST September 1, Sunday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers – 7:30 PM IST Monday, September 2: U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers – 7:30 PM IST September 3, Tuesday: Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT – 19:30 hrs IST September 4, Wednesday: Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers – 19:30 hrs IST Thursday September 5: Semi-Final 1 – 1st vs 4th – 19:30 IST Friday September 6: Semi-Final 2 – 2nd vs 3rd – 19:30 IST September 7: Saturday: Final – Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner – 7:30 PM IST

