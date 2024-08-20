Nathan Lyon in the County Championship, Cricket Australia decision, workload management, video

Test spinner Nathan Lyon says Cricket Australia's decision to cut short his first season with Lancashire in the County Championship was a smart move, but he acknowledges workload management will become an unwelcome necessity in the coming years.

The experienced player has signed a one-year contract with Lancashire for the 2024 season, agreeing to play in all competitions for the regional side this winter.

However, CA intervened on the eve of the County Championship and blocked Lyon from participating in white-ball competitions, allowing him to play just eight top-flight games.

That's the nature of the beast, Lyon told BBC Lancashire in April.

It's a company now and Cricket Australia have indicated they want to manage me.

That's disappointing because I signed here with the idea of ​​playing all the games and even a bit of T20 cricket, which I was really looking forward to.

It is what it is, and my hands are tied.

Unlike the Australian fast bowlers, Lyon has had little rest for matches in his 13-year international career, playing 100 consecutive Tests between 2013 and 2023.

After Lyon suffered a serious calf injury during last year's Ashes season, CA are expected to manage the 36-year-old's workload as his Test career draws to a close.

Now that I think about it more, I have to give a lot of credit to George Bailey and Andrew McDonald for bringing me back at the right time, Lyon told Fox Cricket this week.

Test cricket is obviously my highlight and that is also my absolute goal: to play as much Test cricket as possible in the coming years.

Smart move by them to bring me back early. Kudos for that.

Lyon was Lancashire's leading wicket-taker during the first half of this year's County Championship, with 26 scalps at an average of 30.38.

It was a different experience, but I enjoyed it immensely, Lyon said.

I was able to be with my family, get away and make very useful use of our time in the UK.

But cricket wise it was a lot of fun. Lots of overs which was good but overall a really good experience.

Although Lyon will jump at the chance to play another summer with Lancashire, next year's Test tour of the West Indies and a potential World Test Championship final could prevent him from returning in 2025.

Before his next Test assignment, the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Lyon will play at least three Sheffield Shield matches for New South Wales, including the Blues' season opener against South Australia in Sydney.

Depending on fitness and availability, Lyon could be joined by his national team-mates Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for a Sheffield Shield match in October.

I will be ready and go for it with enthusiasm, Lyon said.

Any chance to have these guys as my bowling partners is very special, but it's also very good for the competition.

It would be really special if the younger guys, for example Nathan McSweeney from South Australia, could go up against the likes of Cummo, Josh and Mitch. That would be a really good test for the younger batsmen.

Lyon have taken 121 Test wickets against India at an average of 31.56. Only England's James Anderson has taken more against the Asian nation.

Australia have not lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the summer of 2014-15, when Lyon claimed 12 wickets in a memorable victory at Adelaide Oval. However, India have won four consecutive Test series against Australia in the decade since, including historic triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

“India have been stronger than us in the last few series, but if you look at the World Test Championship final in England, we beat them there. I know that should give us some confidence going into (this summer),” Lyon said.

We understand we are playing against a world class team, but we can take a lot of confidence from our current position as an Australian cricket team.

I feel like we're on our way to being a great team. We're not there yet, there's still some work to do, but we have the chance to do something really special this summer.