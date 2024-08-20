Sports
Week 0 college football predictions, odds, lines, best bets for 2024 by proven expert: This 3-leg parlay returns to 6-1
In recent years, the college football schedule has been pushed further into August, with several programs opting to start early during what many refer to as “Week 0.” The 2024 Week 0 college football schedule consists of four games, including an ACC matchup kicking off on Saturday, August 24. No. 10 Florida State will take on Georgia Tech in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET.
The Seminoles were shut out of the College Football Playoff as undefeated ACC champions last season, and they’ll be looking for revenge in 2024. They’re listed as an 11.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets in the latest Week 0 college football odds, while SMU is a 27.5-point favorite on the road against Nevada in the only other FBS vs. FBS game. Before you lock in a Week 0 college football pick for those games or any others, make sure Check out Thomas Casale's top college football expert picks, predictions and best bets for Week 0.
Casale is a frequent guest on national radio and television shows to talk college sports. He has been betting — and winning — for more than 30 years. Over the past two college football seasons, Casale is 122-92-5 (57%) overall on his college football picks and 26-8 (76.4%) in bowl games — all publicly documented. Anyone who has followed him is all hyped.
Now he has turned his attention to Week 0college football odds and shares his top three best bets on SportsLine. If you put them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Check out his best college football tips on SportsLine.
Top predictions from American football experts for week 0
One of Casale's top college football picks from Week 0: He's rooting for Georgia Tech (+11.5) against FSU. The Seminoles are coming off an incredible season that ended tragically, with starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending knee injury in a regular-season loss to Florida. They went on to defeat Louisville for the ACC title, but the committee ultimately admitted that Travis' injury was a deciding factor in electing to leave Florida State out of the CFP.
Now, Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Keon Coleman are all in the NFL, replacing the Seminoles with 14 starters. Head coach Mike Norvell signed the No. 11 class in the nation with 23 incoming freshmen and another 17 signees in the college football transfer portal. But he’ll have his work cut out for him to meld that unit together.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has won its first bowl game since 2016, and the Yellow Jackets welcome back a combined 15 starters on offense and defense. Ultimately, Casale expects Georgia Tech's experience to help keep things interesting as one of the most talented programs in the country adjusts to a major roster overhaul.See what other picks Sallee likes on SportsLine.
How to Make College Football Predictions for Week 0
Casale also made two other college football picks he loves, including a preview of a big game in Week 1 where one offensive line “has a solid edge.”You can only view his picks on SportsLine.
What are the best bets for Week 0 of college football, and which total is way off?Visit SportsLine now to see the best American football bets from Thomas Casale, all from a proven American football handicapper who has gone 26-8 in bowl games over the past two seasonsand find out.
