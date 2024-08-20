US Open 2024: Alexa Noel turns pro after winning NCAA tennis title at University of Miami

NCAA champion Alexa Noels will make her professional tennis debut next week at the US Open ten years after she first stepped into Flushing Meadows with a racket in her hand.

When she was about 11, the now 21-year-old American recalls, she was invited to a U.S. Tennis Federation camp at the site of the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

“They let us stand on (the field at Arthur) Ashe (Stadium),” Noel said in a video interview with The Associated Press. “And I thought, 'This is so cool. I want to be here someday.'”

Noel earned this trip to New York and a spot in her first Slam singles bracket by winning a title for the University of Miami as a redshirt junior in May, the same month she graduated with a degree in sociology. She is forgoing her final year of NCAA eligibility to turn pro; Thursday's draw will determine her first opponent.

She’s ready. She’s a pretty confident player and she likes a challenge, said her coach, Lorenzo Cava, who used to work with 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. When you’re thrown into such a big event, there can be a question mark: How will she react? To the environment? To the big stage? To the pressure?

Miami's Alexa Noel wants to follow other NCAA champions to professional success

Noel showed his talent by reaching the junior final at Wimbledon at the age of 16. Now he wants to emulate the success that athletes who went to university before joining the tour have seen recently.

That group includes NCAA champions Ben Shelton from Florida, a 2023 US Open semifinalist; Danielle Collins from Virginia, finalist of the 2022 Australian Open; Emma Navarro from Virginia, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in July; and Peyton Stearns from Texas, who reached the fourth round in New York last year.

It gives players the opportunity to go somewhere, grow up, mature, get physically stronger, have some kind of responsibility outside of tennis, Noel said, and then try professional tennis.

How much money do US Open players make?

She will leave the US Open, where play begins on August 26, with minimum $100,000the amount earned by players who lose in the first round.

That's a lot of money. It's going to sustain me for a while, she said. It's hard to start from scratch.

This is a home game in a way for Noel, who grew up in New Jersey from age 9; she was born in Arizona, lived in Toronto for a few years, learned tennis at a summer camp, and now lives in Florida. In addition to her parents and an uncle, there will be childhood friends and college buddies in the stands.

Ticket requests poured in after Noel won a wildcard into the USTA Awards, an award given to Americans who win a college singles championship.

I try to do that as best I can without being mean or too welcoming, she said, laughing. It's such a fine line, you know?

Alexa Noel calls herself a passionate player heading into the US Open

When Noel is asked to describe herself as a player, she doesn't start by naming a specific stroke, such as her serve, forehand or style. Instead, she says: I'm quite passionate.

“I use a lot of energy. Physically, emotionally, I'm just very involved in every aspect,” she said. “Sometimes I overdo it, but that's definitely a big part of who I am.”

Cava, her coach, says Noel has a clear picture of her level, what the real world is like and what she needs to do to move up the rankings (she is outside the top 750).

She can attack. She can defend. She has all the tricks, Cava said. One of her main goals is to become much more aggressive.

He's confident Noel won't feel intimidated by the stage, partly because she's been there before.

There was that camp years ago. A wildcard doubles appearance in 2019 after winning a teen title. And a first-round junior singles match in 2018 on Court 5, which has a seating capacity of about 1,100.

She saved a match point that night and came back to win before losing to Emma Raducanuwho would become the US Open champion three years later. What Noel remembers most, however, is not so much the result, but the noisy spectators who came to watch the match after the day's session in nearby Ashe.

Those people probably thought, Oh my God. It's American. Let me take a look. I have such fond memories of it, Noel said. I'm excited to do more.

