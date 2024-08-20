Six innings with Krissy Wendell-Pohl, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024

Twenty years before Krissy Wendell-Pohl was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024, she was first inducted into the Small competition Hall of Excellencethe highest honor the organization can bestow.

As one of 23 Women Who Played Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS)Ms. Wendell-Pohl made her mark long before she stepped onto the ice in a Team USA jersey at the 2002 Winter Olympics. The daughter of a baseball fan, when Ms. Wendell-Pohl wasn't lacing up her skates each winter, she laced up her baseball cleats and hit the field with Brooklyn Center (Minn.) American Little League.

After accompanying her family to her older brothers’ practices for a few years, Mrs. Wendell-Pohl joined a team and in 1994 traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to represent the Great Lakes Region in the 1994 LLBWS. She became the fifth woman to make the trip and the first girl to start at catcher in the largest youth sports tournament in the world. Although her team did not take home the championship banner, Mrs. Wendell-Pohl finished the series with one hit, two runs, and a new perspective on the world.

We didn’t travel much growing up, so my life was really centered in Minnesota. The World Series was the first time I left the state to play another sport and meet people from other countries. “In that environment, you quickly realize how big the world really is,” Ms. Wendell-Pohl said. “And despite the language barriers, we were able to play the sport we all loved, together and against each other. It was cool to see how a sport can really unite people.”

Mrs. Wendell-Pohl made the dream of many Little Leaguers come truewho made the trip to the World Series, but she would not make baseball her lifelong career. It was ice hockey that she felt a true love and passion for.

“I fell in love with the sport of hockey at a young age. The fast pace, creativity, and knowing that you go into every game not knowing what to expect, plus the constant shifts and changes in movement, are all reasons that made hockey my first love as a sport,” said Ms. Wendell-Pohl.

Ms. Wendell-Pohl took her passion for ice hockey to a successful career. After leading her high school team to a state championship, Ms. Wendell-Pohl played for the University of Minnesota. In 2005, Ms. Wendell-Pohl scored a Minnesota-record 24 game-winning goals, including the game-winning goal in the 2005 NCAA National Championship against Harvard. That same year, she became the first Minnesota player to receive the Patty Kazmier Award, recognizing the top female college hockey player.

Both during and after her college years, Ms. Wendell-Pohl represented the United States in 147 total games, scoring 106 goals. During her career, she played in six International Ice Hockey World Championships, including in 2005 when she helped the U.S. win its first-ever gold medal in the event and was named Most Valuable Player. In 2002 and 2006, Ms. Wendell-Pohl helped the U.S. win an Olympic silver medal (2002) and an Olympic bronze medal (2006) in the women's ice hockey competition. Ms. Wendell-Pohl was team captain at the 2006 Olympic Games.

Today, Ms. Wendell-Pohl has hung up her skates, but she continues to make an impact in the sport as an amateur scout for the Pittsburgh Penguins. In June 2024, it was announced that Ms. Wendell-Pohl would add to her long list of accolades as an official member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

To learn more about her experience in the LLBWS and her career as a professional ice hockey player, Little League sat down for a special Girls with Game 50 (#GWG50) Six-inning conversation with Mrs. Wendell-Pohl:

First Inning: In 1994, you became the fifth woman to play in the Little League Baseball World Series. What do you remember about that experience, both on and off the field?

It was such a whirlwind. I really didn’t know much about it, so I kind of went into it blind. We just kept going and it wasn’t until we were physically in Williamsport that we realized how big it was to be there. Baseball isn’t really the biggest sport in Canada, we have more winter sports, so the World Series and the crowd reaction was super new to us. We went from working regionals and thinking this is cool, this is fun to realizing oh my god, we’re under the lights and on this big stage. It felt like our lives changed overnight.

Second Inning: What was the best advice you received as a young female athlete?

It goes back to having fun. As a parent, I understand that a little bit more now because I was such a competitive kid. So even though I may not have wanted to hear it then, it was great to be reminded to just have fun and remember that it's just a game, win or lose. The other piece of advice or lesson that stuck with me is to not be afraid of failure and to be okay with being pushed out of your comfort zone. That's where most of the growth comes from as you get older. Sometimes things work out for the best as long as you're willing to take the risk.

Third Inning: In 2002 and 2006, you were a member of the U.S. women's ice hockey team for the Winter Olympics. How do you think your experiences growing up prepared you for this kind of spotlight?

The Little League Baseball World Series definitely prepared me. Even though you don’t think of a Little League game as a high-pressure environment, when you’re in the spotlight at the World Series, you feel more pressure than you would expect. It was a huge benefit to have that exposure at a young age. Both of my experiences at the Olympics are kind of a blur, but my earliest memory is when we had the opening ceremonies. We walked in and it was like oh my god, I made it to the Olympics. That was a goal of mine for so long, to be a part of that team and just compete at that level. It’s funny because you remember those moments almost better than the details of any game.

Fourth Inning: You currently work for the Pittsburgh Penguins as an amateur scout, the third woman to hold that position in the NHL. What’s it like for you to be “behind the scenes” now?

It’s allowed me to continue to enjoy the sport that I love because even though I can’t play competitively anymore, I can still be involved, participate and make an impact in a new way. I feel really fortunate. The Pittsburgh Penguins are an incredible organization to work for. When I go to meetings, I don’t feel like a girl in the room. I just feel like another mind that they’re trying to select and work with, which is an amazing feeling. There’s been a lot of growth and there’s a lot of qualified people who now have the opportunity to feel that way and continue to work in the sports that they love.

Fifth Inning: If you had the chance to talk to a young athlete just starting her athletic career, what advice would you give her?

It sounds so cliché, but just have fun and enjoy it. As you get older, sometimes the thing you love starts to feel more like a job. When something starts to feel more like a job, especially when you’re a kid, it becomes less fun. It’s also important to learn early on how to be happy for the success of others. Sometimes we get so worried about our own success that we lose that sense of excitement because someone else on our team or in our organization is doing better than us. You can be happy for them and still be successful in your own way. Having the ability to be happy for the success of others and learning how to always find fun along the way are two ways to ensure that you continue to love your sport at every level.

Sixth Inning: Little League is celebrating 50 years of female involvement in the program. While we celebrate the past, what do you think the future holds for women in sports, whether it's on the field or behind the scenes?

It’s interesting because we’ve seen so much growth in so many areas, both on and off the field. Not only can female athletes play at a professional level, but they can now go beyond their competitive playing careers and into management and coaching roles, which is great. I think there’s no limit for women. If we continue to see growth, which will only happen if women are willing to work their way up, then there will continue to be opportunities. I have three daughters and the opportunities for them are completely different than they were when I was their age and was the only girl on a boys’ team. Now we see less and less of the only girl. Hopefully one day we won’t have conversations about being the only girl on a team, it will just be normal, whether that’s on the field or behind the scenes. It will be about who is most qualified for the job and when you’re willing to work together, that’s when we’ll see the best results.

