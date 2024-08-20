Dates announced for 2024/25 Underage Championships





The Northern Territory’s most talented young male and female cricketers will have the opportunity to represent the Territory and test themselves at the highest level of pathways cricket in the country. Cricket Australia has announced the dates and venues for this season’s Underage National Cricket Championships. From early December, Cricket Australia will host four National Cricket Championships; for men under 17 and 19, and for women under 16 and 19, spread over a seven-week period in December 2024 and January 2025: Age group Data Location U19 Female Mon 2ndfrom December to Mon 9andfrom December 2024 Perth, WA U19 Men Thu 12andfrom December to Thursday 19andfrom December 2024 Adelaide, SA U16 Female Mon 6andfrom January to Monday 13andfrom January 2025 Ballarat, VIC U17 Men Thu 16andfrom January to Thursday 23rdfrom January 2025 Hobart, TAS Since the 1960s, the Underage National Cricket Championships have been held in Australia. Over 150 players from the National Championships have gone on to play Test cricket for Australia, with several becoming Australian Test Captains. Many more have gone on to play First-Class and WNCL/List-A cricket, demonstrating the strength of these competitions. Many of the Northern Territory's best male cricketers have represented the NT at these championships, including Ken Vowles, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Kane Richardson, Kyle Scrimegour, Tom Andrews and in more recent years Tom Menzies, who was selected for an U19 Australia Tour of the UK based on his performances at the championships. In an exciting development, and following the rise of women’s cricket in the Territory in recent years, NT Cricket is delighted to enter an NT U16 women’s team for the first time at the U16 Championships in Ballarat, with the aim of creating a clearer and more connected pathway for the best young female cricketers in the Territory. Expressions of interest are now open for the positions of Head Coach, Assistant Coach and Team Manager for each of the teams and the closing date is 15/01/2019. September 14, 2024. Expression of Interest Form Support Staff

