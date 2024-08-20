Iowa Football: Hawkeye fans expect playoff push in 2024





Believe it or not, that headline is not clickbait. It is not gibberish or a distortion of the truth. And it is wild. Last week we published our staff predictions for the Hawkeyes this season. It was a bit surprising given the generally skeptical nature of Iowa fans and the staff in particular. But overall, The Pants thinks this is going to be a pretty solid year for the Hawkeyes, somewhat similar to a year ago. We look for improvement on offense while the defense is still great. In short, we're not even cautiously optimistic – we're just downright optimistic at the start of the season. As strange as it may sound, the staff is downright pessimistic about the Hawkeyes relative to their fanbase. Last week, we asked the BHGP community to take a shot at not just the season record, but also at every single game for the 2024 season. The results…were shocking. Iowa fans are prepared to get hurt again. At least they should be. Respondents to our poll predict the Hawkeyes will go 11-1 in 2024, with the lone loss coming on State of OhioWhat could go wrong? Perhaps even more interesting than the fact that the consensus is that Iowa would finish 11-1, which would almost certainly earn them a spot in the College Football Playoff, is the confidence with which Hawkeye fans predicted this outcome. Of the 11 expected wins by Iowa fans, only the home win over Wisconsin received less than 70 percent of the vote, at 63 percent. The next closest was the road trip to UCLA on Friday night at 72 percent. While the Bruins are getting a new coach and a nearly entirely new roster in place, the Hawkeyes haven’t had much success west of the Rockies in decades. Washington is another unknown with new coaches and players, but Iowa will host the Huskies instead of traveling west for the game. They are ranked third in the confidence rankings with 74% of Hawkeye fans expecting a win. Here is an overview of all predictions (% of votes predicting a win): August 31 vs. Illinois State – 99%

September 7 vs. Iowa State – 81%

September 14 vs Troy – 98%

September 21 @ Minnesota – 93%

September 28 – DAY

October 5 @ Ohio State – 4%

October 12 vs Washington – 74%

October 19 @ State of Michigan – 88%

October 26 vs Northwestern – 95%

November 2 vs. Wisconsin – 63%

November 8 @ UCLA – 72%

November 16 – DAY

November 23 @ Maryland – 90%

November 29 vs. Nebraska – 77% If Iowa wants to come close to living up to such lofty expectations, the offense will have to take a huge step forward from what we saw during the Kids Day open practice. And perhaps most importantly, the injury bug will have to be avoided. While the schedule is soft and makes for a strong year, running the table in the non-OSU bracket seems like a tough ask for a team that has historically won by the margin in close games. Can Kirk Ferentz and crew Actually do in 2024? As always: Check out DraftKings Sports Bettingthe official bookmaker partner of SB Nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackheartgoldpants.com/2024/8/19/24223538/iowa-football-hawkeye-fans-expect-2024-playoff-push-season-prediction-big-ten-college-football-bhgp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos