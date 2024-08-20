Kunovac announces women's tennis class of 2028





PHILADELPHIA Welcome to Penn! Head coach of the University of Pennsylvania women's tennis program, Sanela Kunovac announced the addition of Lara Stoyanovsky , Sara Wang And Claire Zhang Monday afternoon to the team. “It is with great joy and pleasure that we announce the addition of three exceptional freshmen to the Penn women's tennis team,” said Kunovac. Claire Zhang comes from the state of California, Sara Wang from Illinois, and Lara Stoyanovsky from Serbia. All three bring a wealth of talent, dedication and an already impressive track record of achievements. “Claire, Sarah, and Lara also join a team that is currently ranked among the top prospects in the Ivy League. We are confident that our three incoming freshmen will contribute significantly to our continued legacy of success and propel us toward many of our goals, the most important of which is achieving the Ivy League title! We are grateful and fortunate to have Sarah, Lara, and Claire join us this 2024-25 season, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us!” Meet the class of 2028: Lara Stoyanovsky

Belgrade, Serbia | Secondary School “Crnjanski”. High school/club Serbian National U14 Singles Finalist Semi-finalist at the U18 National Championships Won the ITF Junior J5 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2021 Won the ITF Junior J4 in Slovenia in 2022 Won the Serbian National Team Championships in 2023 Finalist at the PTT Serbia 25k event in 2023.

Personal Daughter of Irina Ljubic and Aleksandar Stojanovski, enrolled at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Sara Wang

Lake Forest, IL | Stevenson High School High school/club Played college tennis at Stevenson High School Named team captain during the 2023 season Two-time IHSA State Champion in 2021 and 2022 Sectionals Champion in 2021 and 2022 Captured the Conference Championship in 2022 and 2023 Ranked a five-star recruit in 2022 and 2023 Was the #40 recruit in the nation in 2023 Was the #2 recruit in Illinois and the #4 recruit in the Midwest.

Personal Daughter of Christine Liu and Max Wang. Enrolled at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Claire Zhang

San Diego, California | Weil Tennis Academy High school/club Played for Weil Tennis Academy. Won Sectional 16s Doubles Orange Bowl in 2022. Winner of Southern California Sectional 18s in 2023.

Personal Daughter of Ning Ding and Ke Zhang. Enrolled at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. #FightOnPenn

