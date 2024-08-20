US table tennis team failed to beat China and won gold at 2024 Paris Olympics





The United States did not win a gold medal in table tennis at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, contrary to social media reports that falsely claimed their women's team did so by beating China. The team in fact lost to Germany in the round of 16, while China won gold by beating Japan in the final. “Unbelievable! The US table tennis team defeated China to win the gold medal at the Olympics,” read a simplified Chinese X-message shared on August 5, 2024. The post was accompanied by a photo of five women wearing Team USA uniforms. Screenshot of the fake X-post, captured on August 16, 2024 The post was shared hours before the women's team event kicked off on August 5 at the Paris Olympics. Similar claims were shared elsewhere on X in Chinese here And hereEnglish here And hereFrench here and Spanish here. Comments on the posts suggest that some users have been misled. “Use Chinese to beat Chinese,” read a comment. Another said: “Proof that only Chinese can play table tennis.” However, the American team did not beat the Chinese team and thus did not win gold at the Olympic Games in Paris. 'Clean slate' China has dominated table tennis at the Olympics since its introduction in 1988 and has completed a clean sweep Olympic gold medals in table tennis in Paris by winning Japan (archived links here And here). The American team was beaten by Germany in their opening match on August 6, and failed to take home a single table tennis medal in Paris (archived link). Below is a screenshot of the medal table of the Paris 2024 table tennis tournament: Screenshot of the Paris 2024 table tennis medal table A reverse Google search for the photo used in the fake messages led to the the same photo posted on the official USA Table Tennis Facebook account on July 26 (archived link). The post read: “Postcards from Paris featuring our USA Table Tennis Team Amy, Rachel and Lily with alternate athlete Sally and coach Gao during their training session. #TeamUSA #USATT #TableTennis #Paris2024.” The message refers to members of the table tennis team Amy Wang, Rachel sung And Lily Zhangas well as Sally Moyland and coach Jun Gao (archived links here, here, here, here And here). Below is a screenshot of the photo used in the fake post (left) and the photo in the Facebook post (right). Screenshot comparison of the photo used in the fake post (left) and the Facebook post (right) NPR Public Radio reported that Wang, Sung, and Zhang all grew up in the United States, with parents who emigrated from China and Taiwan (archived link). AFP debunks other claims about Paris Olympics here, here And here.

