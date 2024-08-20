A St Catharines alumna combines her business acumen and lifelong passion for sport at the helm of a Leeds cricket team that fields men’s and women’s teams representing North East England and Yorkshire in The Hundred, a 100-ball cricket tournament that kicked off in 2021. Kirsty Bashforth (b. 1988, Economics) has just completed her second summer season as chair of Northern Superchargers, an unpaid role to which she was appointed in July 2023.

Kirsty was already a sports fanatic when she moved to St Catharines in 1988 from the Isle of Man, where she grew up surrounded by motorbike racing and car rallies. As well as studying for her undergraduate degree, she played for the university cricket team (as wicketkeeper and opening batswoman) and for tennis, football, squash and hockey clubs.

She remembered, The Cambridge university system is fantastic for sport, you can join as many clubs as you like and have fun no matter what your ability level. Sport was an integral part of my undergraduate education and I have so many special memories of my three years at Catz, both on and off the field. Winning the Cuppers hockey competition in my final year stands out, as does of course the Alley Cats camerarderie socially. In fact, I have managed to keep a lot of my sports stash as a memento of this period in my life.

Kirsty as a student

After graduating, Kirsty spent 24 years at BP in a variety of global commercial roles and founded QuayFive (where she advised CEOs on change, organisational culture and leadership). She is now Chief People & Culture Officer for Delinian and holds non-executive directorships on the boards of both Serco and PZ Cussons. After living and working in the US, Denmark and Belgium, she has returned to the UK and settled in Harrogate, 14 miles north of Headingley Cricket Ground, home of the Northern Superchargers.

She saidI have always loved cricket and would go to Headingley games as often as I could before Northern Superchargers came along. I jumped at the chance to combine my professional expertise and passion for the sport as Chairman. Although the Superchargers Board meets six or seven times a year, activity is naturally at its peak during the season (July and especially August), which is usually a quieter time for my other roles. I took up my role at Superchargers just before the 2023 season started and was able to go to most of the games. Highlights of that first year included the women’s team reaching the final of the competition.

Over the past year, Kirsty has overseen decisions regarding the future of the teams, including the appointment of Andrew Freddie Flintoff as head coach of the men’s team and the expansion of the board with the appointment of Neel Rajani and Mark Alford (director of Sky Sports News) as independent directors. The 2024 season concluded on 18th August with finals played at Lords and saw both the Superchargers’ men’s and women’s teams perform well, but unfortunately narrowly missed out on the eliminator due to the outcomes of the final round (both finished fourth).

Headingley continues to produce a fantastic atmosphere for home games, particularly the derby matches against the Manchester Originals. The crowd for the women's game was the biggest ever (11,071) and the total number of tickets sold for the women's game in the entire Hundred competition over the last four years has risen to over 1 million.

Outside of board meetings, I see my role primarily as an ambassador and have high hopes for the side going forward. I’m proud of how the Northern Superchargers schedule has already been integrated into fans’ summer plans. Broadening participation in sport is also close to my heart and our players are essential in engaging and inspiring our local community, from Davina Perrin taking part in events at the nearby Caribbean Cricket Club, to Adil Rashid being immortalised in a mural on his home cricket ground, Bradford Park Avenue.

Kirsty today, Chairman of Northern Superchargers

Kirsty’s role supports the development of both the men’s and women’s teams and coincides with a surge in interest in cricket, particularly women’s cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board recently reported a 139% increase in viewership of the Women’s Ashes and a 22% increase in the number of women’s and girls’ teams.