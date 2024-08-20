Sports
Southeastern Football 2024 Position Preview: Linebackers
HAMMOND, La. Southeastern Louisiana University's linebacking corps features a versatile and fast group of players entering the 2024 season.
SLU head coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with the aggressive play of the Lion linebackers during fall camp.
“What stands out about our linebacker group is their speed,” Scelfo said. “They can all run and they're our best group when it comes to running to the ball. You often see linebackers have limitations in pass coverage, but because of our speed at that spot, we feel good about where we are from that standpoint.”
Southeastern's most experienced linebacker named to preseason All-Southland Conference roster Donte' Daniels. In his first year as a starter, he was selected All-SLC after finishing second on the team with 87 tackles for the 2022 Southland champions. He was limited to eight games last season due to injury, but he enters the 2024 campaign full steam ahead.
Daniels is one of the Southeastern linebackers who has performed strongly during the pre-season.
“Donte” had a good camp, but that also applies to KK Reno, Jirrea Johnson Jr. And Jordan Okoye“, said Scelfo.Justin Dumas has made great strides from where he was in the spring to where he is now. Colin Boldt has done some good things, as have a few freshmen in Styles Guidry And Kyle Kanon.”
Scelfo and his staff expect the linebackers to contribute in several areas.
“We're seeing the improvement in that group every day,” Scelfo noted. “We're going to take a lot of those guys with us, because they're all valuable contributors on special teams.”
Southeastern will practice Monday through Saturday at 9:00 a.m. until the first day of school on Wednesday. From that point on, the Lions will begin practicing at 3:50 p.m. on weekdays during the season.
All season ticket holders can pick up their season tickets at the Football Season Ticket Pickup Party on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Strawberry Stadium west concourse. Refreshments will be available and fans who have not yet purchased a season ticket can do so at the event, which will not be held in conjunction with a Lion training session.
Southeastern opens the 2024 season with a 7 p.m. ET game at Tulane on Aug. 29 on ESPN+ and the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM).
Southeastern Athletics Marketing and Student Promotions offers SLU students the opportunity to travel to Tulane. Students who wish to travel to the Big Easy can deposit their $5 by reserving their spot on the bus at the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office. The deposit will be refunded on the day of travel. Those who ride the bus will receive free food and a ticket to the game against the Green Wave.
