



Members of the 1980 Olympics Miracle on Ice hockey team gathered Monday for a golf tournament in Prior Lake to raise money for The Ranch. Before the death of teammate Mark Pavelich, he wanted to start The Ranch to provide mental health care to people in central Minnesota who need it, including former athletes. “We're going to love you until you can love yourself; we're going to hold you until you can stand on your own two feet,” said Tommy Snell, president of The Ranchs. About a year ago, the official opening of the Ranch took place in Sauke Center. Since then, they have welcomed people from the United States and Canada for various therapies, including equine interaction. As you drive onto The Ranch grounds, there is a statue of Olympian and Minnesotan Mark Pavelich. Pavelich provided the big assist on Mike Eruzione's winning goal against the Soviets, on the 1980 Olympic team, “Miracle on Ice”. RELATED: Former teammates of the 1980 Miracle Olympic hockey star work on construction of The Ranch Years later, in 2021, Pavelich committed suicide. Pavelich's family said his goal was to help people struggling with mental health issues. “If we can help someone else, hopefully it will mean a lot to him,” said Jean Pavelich Gevik, his sister. Pavelich's former hockey teammates from the Iron Range, the Olympics and the NHL made the dream of building The Ranch a reality. Pavelich played hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks. To learn more about The Ranch, Click here. For related stories: Eric Chaloux Hockey Mental Health Sauk Center

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kstp.com/kstp-news/top-news/members-of-the-1980-olympic-miracle-hockey-team-unite-to-support-their-teammates-dream/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos