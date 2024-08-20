Idol culture over Chinese heroes of the Paris Olympics: fans flame

August 20, 2024

BEIJING – As the excitement surrounding the Olympics wanes as summer draws to a close, the celebration of China's Parisian heroes appears to be gaining popularity among sports fans across the country.

Something that has become a hot topic.

While winning gold medals puts athletes in the spotlight, not all of that attention is welcome. Some fans, who treat them like celebrities, have become overly intrusive, snooping on athletes’ private lives and attacking rival athletes online, some of whom are teammates.

While great achievements are worth celebrating, athletes deserve rest away from the field. Reasonable encouragement and constructive criticism are essential to their growth, but excessive fan worship only hinders their progress and development. The consensus is that the sports world needs to take a firm stand and say no to “idol” culture.

The Chinese table tennis team, which dominated the Olympics by winning every possible gold medal, has perhaps been hit hardest by this toxic idolatry.

In addition to their success on the court, stars such as Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha have built a fan base thanks to their athletic prowess, good looks and attractive personalities. However, this intense attention has also led to increasing disruption and public scrutiny.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association issued a statement on Saturday expressing strong support for cybersecurity efforts to tackle illegal activities within online fan communities, in cooperation with relevant authorities.

The association strongly condemned any unlawful behavior. It also expressed concern about the disruptive behavior of those online fan communities, which it said had a serious impact on the team's training and competitions. This chaos had a negative impact on the lives of athletes, coaches and staff, both professionally and personally.

Since the start of the Olympic Games, Chinese table tennis players have been the subject of constant debate on social media.

However, amid all the praise, there was also a wave of slanderous and hostile comments, some of which even crossed the boundaries of the law.

On the night of August 3, after the Olympic women's singles table tennis final between Team China compatriots Chen Meng and Sun, some people posted slanderous comments online against Chen. In the early hours of August 4, a user posted slanderous messages targeting athletes and coaches, which led to widespread public outrage.

Beijing police quickly intervened and arrested a 29-year-old woman on August 6. She confessed to posting the offensive messages and the case is still under investigation.

In a related announcement on August 15, the Ministry of Public Security described three other cases of illegal behavior within sports fan circles. It also stressed that the Internet is not immune to the law. Users were urged not to spread disinformation or engage in personal attacks online.

In response to any online or public slander, insults or malicious attacks against the team or its members, the Chinese Table Tennis Association has promised to take legal action against the individuals and organizations involved.

The Chinese table tennis team, known for its strong unity, expressed deep gratitude in a statement for the support it has received, but also called for a collective effort to create a cleaner, more positive online environment.

More attention

The Paris Olympics have thrust athletes into the public eye like never before. Sun saw his Weibo following grow by more than three million, while Wang gained more than two million followers on Douyin within six days of the competition.

After his victory with the men's team, Fan posted a reflective message on Weibo: “From Paris to Paris, 11 years of international competition, like the 11 points in a match, from start to finish,” which garnered 1.18 million likes.

Still, Olympic champions are pushing back against the fevered idol culture around them. On August 12, swimmer Pan Zhanle, who won gold in the men’s 100-meter freestyle and set a new world record, disbanded his only online fan group and chose to distance himself from the madness.

In an interview with Chinese national broadcaster CCTV, Pan commented on his sudden fame: “I prefer to keep a low profile and be quiet. To be honest, I wouldn't mind if my performance had been less exceptional, if it meant I could train again in peace.”

Pan also addressed the growing attention from fans: “When I wasn't doing well, no one came looking for me. Now that I'm doing well, they come looking for me, which is uncomfortable.”

It’s not just online either. In the arena, at the thrilling all-China women’s singles table tennis final between Chen and Sun in Paris, what should have been a display of athletic excellence was marred by unruly spectator behaviour.

Chen in particular was subjected to ridicule when she scored, angering many who felt the fan support had become too unsportsmanlike.

Despite the charged atmosphere, the match ended on a graceful note, with the pair sharing a long embrace after their match. Chen later described the encounter as a “match without losers” and thanked the crowd for their support of both players.

Sun expressed those sentiments on Weibo: “Congratulations to sister Meng on defending her Olympic singles title. Your hard work and achievements are something to aspire to.

“It was an honor to stand with you as we defended the honor of Chinese women's table tennis. I also urge everyone to approach wins and losses rationally and continue to support our team,” Sun wrote.

Fan, who won gold in both the men's singles and team events at the Olympics, has repeatedly addressed toxic elements of the fan base on social media, clarifying his stance on interactions with fans and urging them to avoid excessive behavior.

Fan voiced strong opposition to the intrusion of obsessive fandom into sports, and stressed his commitment to focusing on his game. He called on fans to respect his coaches and teammates and refrain from organized support activities. He also stated that he does not accept gifts, preferring only handwritten letters.

“As for my personal schedule,” Fan said, “I don't want to be met at airports or followed for photos, nor will I sign autographs or take photos in personal settings. I ask my fans to let me live like an ordinary person.”

Less fandom

In late 2023, a survey conducted by the China Youth Daily Social Survey Center and Questionnaire Network involving 1,332 respondents found that 82.4 percent believe that the interference of idol culture in sports has worsened recently.

In response, the General Administration of Sport of China issued a statement on May 15 condemning the intrusion of such distorted fan support into sports. The Chinese Olympic Committee similarly called for respect for athletes' personal rights and urged fans to behave rationally, condemning the spread of idol culture in the sports world.

During the Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee deployed an AI-powered monitoring system to track thousands of accounts across major social media platforms in over 35 languages. The aim is to protect athletes and officials from online abuse.

Youth culture expert Ding Hui told The Paper that at the heart of this behavior is admiration for strength and success. In sports, an athlete’s performance directly affects fan support, creating a dynamic similar to that of entertainment idols.

Ding noted that idol culture has been influential in China for nearly a decade. Fans not only celebrate their idols, but also justify their admiration, and strive to improve the public image of their idols.

According to Ding, an important aspect of this culture is that fans actively delete negative comments about their idols on social media and engage in online conflict with fans of other celebrities to shape their idol's image.

“The effort of fans to uphold the ‘public image’ of their idol contributes to the spread of this culture,” Ding said, adding that this focus on athletes, rather than the sports themselves, is characteristic of idol culture.

To address the intrusion of idol culture, Ding suggested that athletes should directly address and reject inappropriate behavior from fans.

Athletes are different from media celebrities; they let their performances on the field speak for themselves. For fans, the most meaningful interactions with athletes only occur at the competition venue.